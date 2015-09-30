The 13 Best Neon Eye Makeup Looks from Milan Fashion Week

Marianne Mychaskiw
Sep 30, 2015 @ 5:30 pm

Turn around, bright eyes. Amidst the "no-makeup" makeup looks and undone hairstyles at Milan Fashion Week, ultra-vivid eye shadow was a definite trend on the runways of Max Mara, Giamba, Missoni, and many others, making for a welcome change from the minimalist effects dominating the catwalks this season. At the I'm Isola Marras show in particular (above), makeup artists combined the day-glo hues with the color blocking trend by strategically placing the bright cerulean shadow over each model's lids, then adding a pop of yellow on the inner corners.

RELATED: The Most Memorable Beauty Looks From London Fashion Week

Scroll down to see even more ofour favorite bold shadow moments from Milan Fashion Week!

1 of 13 Imaxtree

No. 21

At No. 21, electric fuchsia glitter was blended over a deeper violet shade. 

Advertisement
2 of 13 Imaxtree

Giamba

The rainbow connection was real at Giamba, where each of the girls wore different day-glo hues on the runway, including hot pink shadow.

3 of 13 Imaxtree

Giamba

The bright-eyed effects weren't limited to the neon spectrum, with a handful of models working a pastel petal eye.

Advertisement
4 of 13 Imaxtree

Giamba

Continuing the pastel vibe, some girls were made up in a baby blue tone.

Advertisement
5 of 13 Imaxtree

I'm Isola Marras

At I'm Isola Marras, a color-blocked effect was created by blending a neon blue tone over the lids, with a bright yellow accent placed on the inner corners. 

Advertisement
6 of 13 Imaxtree

I'm Isola Marras

Other models wore a combination of yellow and coral eye shadows.

Advertisement
7 of 13 Imaxtree

I'm Isola Marras

The last look in the lineup was a hot pink shadow with matte white placed along the tear ducts.

Advertisement
8 of 13 Imaxtree

Etienne Aigner

Etienne Aigner's girls merged the glossy eye trend with an electric blue shadow.

Advertisement
9 of 13 Imaxtree

Max Mara

Perhaps as a nod to the new romantic trend of the '80s, the makeup look at Max Mara included neon pink shadow blended over the brows and down the bridge of the nose.

Advertisement
10 of 13 Imaxtree

Max Mara

Other models rocked the look in a bright green tone.

Advertisement
11 of 13 Imaxtree

Anteprima

The cobalt shadow concentrated on the inner portion of the eyes at Anteprima made for an unexpected use of placement with gorgeous results.

Advertisement
12 of 13 Imaxtree

Missoni

The bold blue eye at Missoni acted as a complement to the graphic prints in the collection.

Advertisement
13 of 13 Imaxtree

Missoni

The rest of Missoni's models worked a vivid yellow haphazardly blended up to the brow.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!