The 13 Best Neon Eye Makeup Looks from Milan Fashion Week

Turn around, bright eyes. Amidst the "no-makeup" makeup looks and undone hairstyles at Milan Fashion Week, ultra-vivid eye shadow was a definite trend on the runways of Max Mara, Giamba, Missoni, and many others, making for a welcome change from the minimalist effects dominating the catwalks this season. At the I'm Isola Marras show in particular (above), makeup artists combined the day-glo hues with the color blocking trend by strategically placing the bright cerulean shadow over each model's lids, then adding a pop of yellow on the inner corners.

Scroll down to see even more ofour favorite bold shadow moments from Milan Fashion Week!