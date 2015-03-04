All the Details On Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Fashion Week Makeup

Indigitalimages (2)
Marianne Mychaskiw
Mar 04, 2015 @ 3:20 pm

Leave it to Dolce & Gabbana to make us covet fall makeup just as spring is finally starting to come around. As a complement to the label's fall 2015 collection at Milan Fashion Week, which paid homage to motherhood, models walked the runway in two very distinct beauty looks. Some girls worked Dolce & Gabbana's Classic Cream Lipstick in Antique Rose ($33; sephora.com), while the rest went for a bold red in various shades to complement each model's skin tone—makeup artists used 13 different crimson hues of the Dolce Matte Lipstick ($37; sephora.com) .

The soft winged-out eye, however, remained the same between both looks. Try your hand at the effect by picking up a quad of tawny brown shadows like Dolce & Gabbana's Quad in Desert ($61; sephora.com), and concentrating the darkest hues in the crease. Artists also used the Mono Eyeshadow in Leo Brown ($36; sephora.com) to add extra definition, then blended the colors from the Eyeshadow Duo in Gold ($44; sephora.com) on the brow bone and inner corners as a highlight.

Follow that up by tracing your upper and lower lash line with a brown liner like the brand's Khol Pencil in Chocolate ($31; sephora.com), then use a champagne hue on your inner waterline to open up the eye. After a few pumps of the lash curler and a generous amount of mascara, use Dolce & Gabbana's Glam Liner in Black Intense ($35; sephora.com) or a liquid liner with a felt-tipped applicator to draw the dramatic wing, and finish with a sweep of the Perfect Mono Eyeshadow in Antique Rose ($36; sephora.com) for a barely there shimmer.

To wrap up Milan Fashion Week, we put together a list of our favorite beauty moments straight from the runways. Click through our gallery to see each one up close now!

1 of 11 IndigitalImages.com (2)

Dolce & Gabbana

Models took the runway in two very different looks at Dolce & Gabbana, and although the soft winged liner remained the same for both parties, half the girls worked a matte mauve lip, while the rest went for a vivid red.

2 of 11 IndigitalImages.com

Fendi

A natural, glossy lip was paired with haphazard swipes of liquid liner to create a roughed-up faux lash appearance from afar.

3 of 11 IndigitalImages.com

Gucci

Though the makeup at Gucci was kept pretty clean and simple, a trio of models walked the runway with pale pink highlights.

4 of 11 IndigitalImages.com

Blugirl

The patent-leather finish of the glossy red lip got an extra glamorous twist with ultra-voluminous, defined ringlets as the backdrop.

5 of 11 IndigitalImages.com

Prada

A palette of blush tones were blended onto the cheeks and eyes at Prada, and the soft effect was contrasted by a graphic updo, which was pinned to the side with a bejeweled hairclip.

6 of 11 IndigitalImages.com

Bottega Veneta

The wine-stained lip created a lived-in vibe against clean skin, a glossy eye, and bedhead waves.

7 of 11 IndigitalImages.com

Max Mara

Marilyn Monroe was the muse at Max Mara, where Gigi Hadid and other models worked a curly faux bob with a subtle cat-eye.

8 of 11 IndigitalImages.com

Trussardi

An uber-deep brown lip and matte shadow complemented the dark earth tones throughout the collection.

9 of 11 IndigitalImages.com

Versace

Versace's girls went for a minimalist smoky effect with inky black liner blended onto their lower waterlines, and a sultry grey shadow over the perimeter of the eye.

10 of 11 IndigitalImages.com

Giorgio Armani

The eyes had it at Giorgio Armani, where a heavily contoured cut-crease in neutral tones was paired with peach lip and low-key updo.

11 of 11 IndigitalImages.com

Roberto Cavalli

Models at Roberto Cavalli did our inner '90s alt-rock chick proud with metallic liner along their lower lashes and tousled waves, with some even donning a grunge-era tattoo choker.

