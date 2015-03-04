All the Details On Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Fashion Week Makeup

Leave it to Dolce & Gabbana to make us covet fall makeup just as spring is finally starting to come around. As a complement to the label's fall 2015 collection at Milan Fashion Week, which paid homage to motherhood, models walked the runway in two very distinct beauty looks. Some girls worked Dolce & Gabbana's Classic Cream Lipstick in Antique Rose ($33; sephora.com), while the rest went for a bold red in various shades to complement each model's skin tone—makeup artists used 13 different crimson hues of the Dolce Matte Lipstick ($37; sephora.com) .

The soft winged-out eye, however, remained the same between both looks. Try your hand at the effect by picking up a quad of tawny brown shadows like Dolce & Gabbana's Quad in Desert ($61; sephora.com), and concentrating the darkest hues in the crease. Artists also used the Mono Eyeshadow in Leo Brown ($36; sephora.com) to add extra definition, then blended the colors from the Eyeshadow Duo in Gold ($44; sephora.com) on the brow bone and inner corners as a highlight.

Follow that up by tracing your upper and lower lash line with a brown liner like the brand's Khol Pencil in Chocolate ($31; sephora.com), then use a champagne hue on your inner waterline to open up the eye. After a few pumps of the lash curler and a generous amount of mascara, use Dolce & Gabbana's Glam Liner in Black Intense ($35; sephora.com) or a liquid liner with a felt-tipped applicator to draw the dramatic wing, and finish with a sweep of the Perfect Mono Eyeshadow in Antique Rose ($36; sephora.com) for a barely there shimmer.

To wrap up Milan Fashion Week, we put together a list of our favorite beauty moments straight from the runways. Click through our gallery to see each one up close now!

