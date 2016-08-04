17 of Mila Kunis's Most MemorableThat '70s Show Beauty Moments 

Jamie Primeau
Jamie Primeau

When she was literally only 14 years old, Mila Kunis got her start on That '70s Show. In case you don't binge watch it on Netflix, we'll remind you that she played Jackie Burkhart—the popular, rich girl, who was more than a little shallow. Even if you weren't a fan of her personality, her style was everything. Seriously, those '70s hairstyles were half the reason anyone should've tuned in.

Jackie's love life was perpetually changing, but her hair never faltered. Curls, barrettes, and long layers survived heartbreak and any other plots thrown her way. (P.S. Don't worry about Kunis IRL! The actress wound up marrying her TV boyfriend Kelso, aka Ashton Kutcher.)

VIDEO: Mila Kunis's Changing Looks

Since That '70s Show is how fans came to know and love the star, let's jump in a time machine and relive Kunis's best beauty moments as Jackie. Thanks to Netflix, all the nostalgia is only a few clicks away.

Curly Pigtails 

Her makeup is low-key (just some gloss), but those pigtails are major. Also, who didn't have those hair ties when growing up? Such a classic.

Pretty Pony

From the back, that curly ponytail is too pretty. In typical Jackie style, she adds baubles to it, which create a youthful flair.

Headband & Major Volume

That volume! Also, the thick headband perfectly complements her outfit.

Hat Hair

Hat hair doesn't have to be a negative. She shows how to pair a beanie with loose curls. Also, you can't see it too well in this shot, but she's wearing pale green shadow to match her hat and sweater vest. #Dedication

Barrettes Galore

That middle part and barrettes combo is gold.

Prom Night Perfection

With those curls and flowers, she's like a '70s prom princess. The rosy lip is a nice touch, too.

Bun With a Twist 

Usually those curly tendrils wouldn't work, but for some reason, they do here. It really ties together the bun.

Bold Red Lip

From the dark lip to the big curls, this look is old Hollywood glam.

 

Dinner Party Daydreams 

When Jackie wants to have a dinner party in Season 2, this is how she pictures it. Check out that fancy updo!

Layers & Barrettes

Talking on the phone has never looked cooler. Those barrettes should make a serious comeback.

Holiday Style  

That deep side part and the cherry lip create a classic holiday look. Side note: That dog sweater is fantastic.

Pretty Curls 

Her makeup here is more minimal than usual, yet her curls are better than ever. Does anyone actually look this stylish in their PJs?

Genie in a Bottle 

That crown braid-slash-ponytail combination makes the costume even better. Future Halloween inspo, for sure.

Cheesy Chic 

Somehow even as a cheese maiden (her part-time job), Jackie's hair is on-point.

Curls, Curls, Curls

Her hairstyles got significantly more mature over the years. Here, she pairs side-swept bangs with those signature curls.

Another Prom 'Do

This time, no flowers in her hair. But her prom makeup is sweet and her hair is effortlessly curly. A+

Long Layers

Even when swapping her curly locks for long straight hair, she looks equally flawless.

See? No matter what happened on the show itself, Jackie's hairstyles were totally groovy and out-of-this-world.

All images: Fox/Netflix

 

