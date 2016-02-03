The Best Mid-Day Face Moisturizers to Revive Dehydrated Skin

Feb 03, 2016

There's nothing like the moment you dust on the last bit of setting powder to complete a flawless face of makeup. But by the time the clock strikes three, your fresh morning skin doesn't look anything like it did when you started the day.

If you often find yourself in need of a little pick-me-up, there's no need to worry. We've tracked down 6 formulas that will awaken tired dull skin by adding lightweight moisture that's fine enough to apply on top of your makeup. Get ready to say goodbye to the tired afternoon face and add vitality to your mid-day look with the moisture-boosting solutions below.

1 of 6 Courtesy

AmorePacific Moisture Bound Skin Energy Hydration Delivery System

Counteract dehydration with this on-the-go mist. The energizing formula makes it a winner for applying before or after makeup.

Amore Pacific $35 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

Embryolisse Hydra Mat Emulsion

We call this one the oily skin hero. It's the easiest way to keep shine at bay whithout drying out your skin. The hydrating elixir absorbs unwanted oils while keeping your face nourished throughout the day.

Embryolisse $40 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Clarins Beauty Flash Balm

Give dull skin a mid-day boost with this brightening balm. The light yet moisturizing formula is a must-have to make sure your face looks fresh even at 5 p.m.

Clarins $47 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

SK-II Mid Day Essence Spray

Here's a solution that packs in fine ingredients that can penetrate through your makeup for an instant on-the-go touch anytime and anywhere.

SK-II $80 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist

Replenish skin at any hour with this nourishing potion that doesn't include high levels of fragrance and alcohol, which can be detrimental to parched skin.

Tatcha $48 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

Clé de Peau Beauté Le Serum

Here's a quick absorbing serum featuring luxurious ingredients that will instantly awaken the skin. One small pump is enough to cover your face, neck, and chest

Cle de Peau Beaute $325 SHOP NOW

