The Best Mid-Day Face Moisturizers to Revive Dehydrated Skin

There's nothing like the moment you dust on the last bit of setting powder to complete a flawless face of makeup. But by the time the clock strikes three, your fresh morning skin doesn't look anything like it did when you started the day.

If you often find yourself in need of a little pick-me-up, there's no need to worry. We've tracked down 6 formulas that will awaken tired dull skin by adding lightweight moisture that's fine enough to apply on top of your makeup. Get ready to say goodbye to the tired afternoon face and add vitality to your mid-day look with the moisture-boosting solutions below.

RELATED: 10 Skin-Saving Foundations for Winter Skin