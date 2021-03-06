Sales for This Line-Smoothing Serum Climbed 10,231% Overnight

Sometimes I wonder if brick and mortar retail will ever feel truly futuristic in the Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century way I want. In my Disney Channel Original Movie-inspired dreams, every aisle would come installed with little monitors that show how many five-star reviews a product's earned next to its price tag, so when something's sales shoot up 10,231 percent, you can grab it before it's too late.
That 10,231 percent increase isn't a hypothetical, but the facts for one serum that's taking Amazon by storm. The Peptide Complex Serum by Microderm Glo went from Amazon's 20,250th-selling beauty product to number 196 over the last 24 hours, according to Amazon's Movers and Shakers page, and while it may look like any other bottle of white label skincare, shoppers say it's a hidden gem for dissolving fine lines.
One 62-year-old shopper writes that they've seen great results for their lines and uneven skin tone, leaving behind healthier-looking skin. Multiple people chime in with the same results, adding that it diminished their wrinkles, tightened skin, made fine lines disappear, and even caused family members to take notice.
It's so powerful that shoppers in their mid-30s say people think they're in their early 20s, 70-year-olds say their skin "looks more like 55," and 50-year-olds write that it's the first product to actually impress them. The math continues: "Lately I've been getting compliments and people saying I look seven years younger than my age," a different shopper writes.
Reviewers say that they notice results start to emerge in a week, all thanks to a formula bursting with peptides, glycerin, and plant extracts. Experts like Bella Hadid's facialist, Kristyn Smith, cite peptides as game-changing ingredients for tightening skin, and they're the wizard behind the curtain of a slew of best-selling products. Take Bliss' Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting and Brightening Serum, which sells once every 15 seconds, or Eva Naturals' Peptide Complex Serum, which brought in over 4,000 five-star ratings for its "instant results."
How do they work? Dermatologist Dr. Howard Sobel previously told InStyle that peptides are "rich in antioxidants that act like a shield to protect your skin," and fellow dermatologist Dr. Shari Marchbein adds that they're the "key" to boosting production of collagen and elastin, which keep your skin tight and bouncy. In the Microderm Glo formula, hyaluronic acid, Japanese green tea extract, algae extract, arnica extract, and elderberry extract join three peptides for a bevvy of wrinkle-erasing factors.
With dedicated use, shoppers say that they notice wrinkles under their eyes smooth out, their skin turn dewy, and pimples tend to be less deep and go away faster. Age spots, too, reduce in size, and the peptides' effect is obvious: "My skin feels tighter, and fine lines disappear." The wrinkle reduction is so noticeable that one shopper says it's turned into a family affair, and now their mom and sister are hooked too. At $36, a last shopper says it works just as well as a product that they paid $280 for — so if Amazon's stats hold steady, you should get yours before it's gone.