These Microcurrent Skin Tools Give You a Facelift in Five Minutes

Rebecca Lewis/BFC/Getty
Marianne Mychaskiw
Sep 28, 2017 @ 2:15 pm

Believe the hype about microcurrent facials—the tiny electric currents travel beneath the surface of your skin to give the muscles underneath the equivalent of a session at Barry's Bootcamp, resulting in an instantly-lifted, toned appearance. The sensation it creates is more of a gentle tingle than an electrical shock, and with repeated sessions, you'll find your skin defying gravity a la Wicked the musical. 

Sessions can be somewhat costly, as can the time you have to allot to wind down at the spa. Luckily, a handful of skincare brands have harnessed that microcurrent power, and streamlined it into hand-held tools you can use in your own bathroom. 

We put together a list of the four best microcurrent facial tools on the market. Scroll down to shop each one now.

1 of 4

NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device

It's tiny enough to stash alongside your iPhone when you travel, but packs the punch of the full-sized microcurrent machine at the spa. Start with sessions five times a week—so basically, Monday to Friday—for the first three months of use, then dial it back to two to three times a week to maintain your toned structure. 

NuFACE $200
2 of 4

ReFa S Carat Microcurrent Tool

Look, Ma—no cords! ReFa's tool is equipped with solar panels, so any time you need to give your skin and the tool a serious recharge, simply let it sit in direct light before picking it up.

available at Dermstore $160
3 of 4

ZIIP Beauty Microcurrent Tool

Eager to give your skin some lift? There's an app for that. ZIIP's tool links up to your iPhone, allowing you to pick which of the six "Electrical Cocktail" treatments you want to try out on a given night. 

SHOP NOW
4 of 4

Patchology Energizing Eye Patches

These all-in-one patches, which activate on contact with your skin, focus on brightening and toning the delicate undereye area.

Patchology $75 for 12

