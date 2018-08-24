Michelle Monaghan’s Entire Beauty Routine Consists of Two Products

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The first thing Michelle Monaghan did after wrapping the action thriller Mission: Impossible — Fallout in New Zealand? She went bungee-jumping. "I woke my husband up early the next day so we could get to this world-renowned site," she remembers.

RELATED: Go Inside Michelle Monaghan's Colorful L.A. Home

A mother of two, Monaghan typically rises with the sun: "I love to meditate before my kids wake up," she says. "I find that 20 minutes twice a day [keeps] me patient and grounded." After getting her family out the door, Monaghan makes a point to get her blood pumping. "I try to do something physical at least five times a week whether I'm with my trainer or at SoulCycle," she says. "Working toward a goal, like landing a stunt, helps me stay committed."

Read on for the rest of her wellness routine, and for more stories like this, pick up the September issue of InStyle, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download now.