Michelle Monaghan’s Entire Beauty Routine Consists of Two Products

Dianna Mazzone
Aug 24, 2018 @ 9:00 am
The first thing Michelle Monaghan did after wrapping the action thriller Mission: Impossible — Fallout in New Zealand? She went bungee-jumping. "I woke my husband up early the next day so we could get to this world-renowned site," she remembers.

A mother of two, Monaghan typically rises with the sun: "I love to meditate before my kids wake up," she says. "I find that 20 minutes twice a day [keeps] me patient and grounded." After getting her family out the door, Monaghan makes a point to get her blood pumping. "I try to do something physical at least five times a week whether I'm with my trainer or at SoulCycle," she says. "Working toward a goal, like landing a stunt, helps me stay committed."

Read on for the rest of her wellness routine, and for more stories like this, pick up the September issue of InStyle, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download now.

GET SOME AIR

"I spend most of my time in Los Angeles, so I hike. If I'm near warm water, I'll surf. I just love the outdoors."

EAT FRESH

"I love to spend time in my herb garden. When I'm cooking, I send my son outside to grab fresh rosemary."

KEEP IT SIMPLE

With just two tubes, Monaghan can do a full face of makeup: "I dab concealer around my nose and chin to cover discoloration. And I use this lipstick that [makeup artist] Julie Hewett made me ($28; juliehewettla.com), which works as blush too."

SAVE FACE

Monaghan books a facial every six weeks with Biba de Sousa in Los Angeles or Tracie Martyn in N.Y.C., whose studio is pictured above. "I like treatments that really get in there with extractions or microneedling," the actress says.

 

TOP IT OFF

"I'm so careful in the sun that I've gotten really into hats," Monaghan says. "This one has a decent brim, so it protects. Plus, it's really pretty."

WARM UP

"I always get a spray tan before vacation so I can have that sun-kissed look without actually going in the sun," says Monaghan, who keeps the glow going at home with this roll-on tint.

