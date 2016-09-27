The Most Jaw-Dropping Beauty Looks from MFW's Spring 2017 Runways

Just like its opulent setting, the beauty looks on the Milan Fashion Week Spring 2017 runways made a major case that more, is in fact more. Dolce & Gabbana’s bejeweled, flower garden headpieces and Fendi’s punky studded hair clips and glitter lips are just a few extravagant examples of the fashion shows’ beauty looks that have redefined our hair and makeup goals from now all the way until next spring. Now that we’ve said “arrivederci” to Milan, we’ve rounded up the best beauty looks you need to see from the Italian city’s Spring 2017 shows.