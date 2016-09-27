The Most Jaw-Dropping Beauty Looks from MFW's Spring 2017 Runways

Erin Lukas
Sep 27, 2016 @ 6:00 pm

Just like its opulent setting, the beauty looks on the Milan Fashion Week Spring 2017 runways made a major case that more, is in fact more. Dolce & Gabbana’s bejeweled, flower garden headpieces and Fendi’s punky studded hair clips and glitter lips are just a few extravagant examples of the fashion shows’ beauty looks that have redefined our hair and makeup goals from now all the way until next spring. Now that we’ve said “arrivederci” to Milan, we’ve rounded up the best beauty looks you need to see from the Italian city’s Spring 2017 shows.

1 of 17 Tristan Fewings/Getty

Fendi 

Step aside butterfly clips and scrunchies. The colorful studded hair clips stylist Sam McKnight added to the Fendi models’ ‘90s-inspired pigtails and ponys will be the next nostalgia-fueled hair accessory you’ll want to wear—stat. As if the hair wasn’t enough to obsess over, makeup artist Peter Philips confirmed that glitter lips are here to stay by using glitter glue to paint a sparkly lip on the show’s top models like Gigi Hadid, along with an exaggerated cat eye.

2 of 17 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage; Venturelli/WireImage

Versace 

From afar, the pin-straight strands and no makeup-makeup looked like the classic Versace bombshell beauty look, but makeup legend Pat McGrath proved that it’s all in the details. The metallic inner-eye highlight actually came courtesy of a mysterious new product part of her Pat McGrath Labs makeup line that’s set to launch soon.

3 of 17 Tristan Fewings/Getty

Diesel Black Gold 

Another example that the ‘90s are back: The twisted hair knots on the models at Diesel Black Gold channel the decade’s alt music icon Bjork in a major way.

4 of 17 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Moschino

Gigi with a short, curly bob and micro-bangs? Yup, it happened on the Moschino runway. To complete the look of his vintage Barbie-inspired collection, designer Jeremey Scott sent the models out with retro-inspired ‘dos courtesy of some very convincing wigs.

5 of 17 Pietro D'Aprano/Getty (2)

Prada 

While the beauty moments at the Milan shows were nothing short of extravagant, effortless hair and natural-looking makeup also held a spot under the runway lights. At Prada, a single bobby pin was added to the right-side of models’ side-parted bobs and ponytails.

6 of 17 Pietro D'Aprano/Getty

Sportmax

Further proof you should consider the picking up a bold shadow: the highlighter eyes at Sportmax.

7 of 17 Victor Boyko/Getty (2)

Ports 1961

Now this is a standout way to compliment the spring season’s sunny disposition: Swipes of vibrant blue shadow, and if you’re daring, neon yellow eyebrow stickers.

8 of 17 Estrop/Getty (2)

Max Mara 

While it looks like graphic, colored eyeliner is shaping up to have its moment, the graphic swipes on Max Mara’s models’ temples and cheeks as seen on Bella Hadid, is a whole new way to wear bold makeup shades.

9 of 17 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Roberto Cavalli 

Although it may be months away, the models at Roberto Cavalli were Coachella-ready.  A few unexpected braids were added to their effortlessly undone waves, and smudged eyeliner that was reminiscent of what your line will look like at the end of long day at a music festival.

10 of 17 Getty (2)

No. 21

Just like their nape-grazing updos, rather than a traditional cat eye, the models at No.21 rocked a flick with a dark twist. Navy, red and black were used to create the smudged reverse wing.

11 of 17 Pietro D'Aprano/Getty

Giorgio Armani 

It’s official: Blue eyeshadow has never looked so elegant. A swipe of electric blue added an unexpected, but pretty touch to the smudged smoky eye at Armani.

12 of 17 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Alberta Ferretti   

A soft, smoky eye and pulled-back tousled strands as seen on Bella at Alberta Ferretti is always a good idea.

13 of 17 Pietro D'Aprano/Getty

Blugirl

Consider the beauty look at Blugirl definitive proof that a half-knot will still be your go-to quick-and-easy hairstyle come spring, and that Crayola-colored eyeshadow will soon be a full-blown trend.

14 of 17 Selin Alemdar/Getty; IMAXTREE.com

Vivetta 

One look at the swatches of shadows on the Vivetta models' lids and bright, happy eyeshadow shades are bound to become your new makeup obsession. 

15 of 17 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage (2); Estrop/Getty

Gucci 

Braids, bleached brows, and bows, oh my! On Gucci’s runway there were so many maximalist beauty looks, it’s impossible to take all the details in a single glance.

16 of 17 Lorenzo Palizzolo/Getty

Stella Jean 

Effortless beauty has never looked so good. Wind-swept hair at Stella Jean was pulled up into a half-knot, and sheer red shadow was swiped onto lids. 

17 of 17 Pietro D'Aprano/Getty; Getty

Dolce & Gabbana 

While the fresh-faced and bright lips at Dolce & Gabbana is one makeup look we'd want to wear every day, all eyes were on the oppulant jewel encrusted crowns and floral headpieces. 

