This Is the Coolest Way to Revamp the Classic Cat Eye

The cat eye falls under that "if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it" beauty category. Like red lipstick and a shiny blowout, it stands the test of time. But just because it’ll never go out of style doesn’t mean you won’t get bored. If that’s the emotion that comes over you when you open up your little black liquid liner, you’re in luck. This winter, Hollywood has given us a refreshing new update to one of the most famous eye makeup looks of all time.

Instead of a sharp flick with black liner, celebrities are reaching for metallic products to draw on precise and sometimes over exaggerated graphic shapes. "In terms of trends, I think the very graphic cat eye is so huge—not just in black, but I think especially for spring we will see a lot of colorful graphic eyes," notes celebrity makeup artist Monika Blunder. She also predicts that the signature wing is going to go through a makeover in and of itself with rounded edges.

Celebrities, from Kerry Washington to Jenna Dewan-Tatum, are already giving it a go. Keep scrolling to see how to revamp or customize your classic cat eye.

