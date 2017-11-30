This Is the Coolest Way to Revamp the Classic Cat Eye

The cat eye falls under that "if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it" beauty category. Like red lipstick and a shiny blowout, it stands the test of time. But just because it’ll never go out of style doesn’t mean you won’t get bored. If that’s the emotion that comes over you when you open up your little black liquid liner, you’re in luck. This winter, Hollywood has given us a refreshing new update to one of the most famous eye makeup looks of all time.

Instead of a sharp flick with black liner, celebrities are reaching for metallic products to draw on precise and sometimes over exaggerated graphic shapes. "In terms of trends, I think the very graphic cat eye is so huge—not just in black, but I think especially for spring we will see a lot of colorful graphic eyes," notes celebrity makeup artist Monika Blunder. She also predicts that the signature wing is going to go through a makeover in and of itself with rounded edges.

Celebrities, from Kerry Washington to Jenna Dewan-Tatum, are already giving it a go. Keep scrolling to see how to revamp or customize your classic cat eye.

1 of 4 Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

To copy Kerry Washington's metallic red look, dip a damp eyeliner brush in a shadow palette like Neutrogena's Nourishing Long Wear Eye Shadow in Coco Mauve ($7; target.com) and draw on an graphic wing. Trace the shape with stark black eyeliner to make it stand out even more.

2 of 4 JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Jenna Dewan-Tatum

Instead of focusing the wing along your top lashes, create it from the lower lash line with an electric blue or cobalt eyeliner like Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Out of the Blue ($25; sephora.com).

3 of 4 Handout/Getty Images

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani created a similar look, opting for a peachy eyeshadow shade brushed across her top lid and a smaller wing extended from the corners of her eyes. If you're not skilled with a liquid liner pen, reach for a precise pencil like Revlon's PhotoReady Kajal Eye Pencil in Matte Marine ($9; target.com).

4 of 4 Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

Draw on your wing with a little black liner, but give the look a new life by sweeping your lids with an icy, iridescent eyeshadow color like Yara Shahidi, blending it gently out towards the flick. Orion in Anastasia Beverly Hills' Aurora Glow Kit ($40; sephora.com) should do the trick.

