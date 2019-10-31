Astrologers Say Mercury Retrograde Is the Perfect Time to Use This One Makeup Product

Image zoom Courtesy

Mercury retrograde is officially here, which means it's time to embrace the chaos. But just because life may get a little hectic during this time, that doesn't mean you can't look your best. In fact, that's exactly why Huda Kattan launched Huda Beauty's Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette.

"Mercury Retrograde has a challenging reputation but it can also be a time of true transformation, encouraging self-expression and empowering our inner diva," the entrepreneur said in an emailed statement.

But don't just take Kattan's word for it, astrologer Patrice Kamins also thinks the palette is a great product to use during this time.

"Mercury retrograde is the time to deep dive into your personal transformation," Kamins explains. "Since this particular Mercury retrograde is in Scorpio, we are dealing with powerful goddess energy, so don't be afraid to access your mysterious, sultry side."

"This is a time to trust your instinct when it comes to your beauty routine," she continues. "Don’t edit yourself with this new palette — go wild with whatever shades draw you in first."

If you're dying to get your hands on the new palette, you're in luck. It's available now at Sephora — both online and in-stores. You might want to go in person, though; Mercury retrograde has been known to mess with technology.