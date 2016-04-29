A Men's Makeup Brand Is Set to Have a Record-Breaking Year

Unisex makeup is picking up speed with brands realizing that there’s a male market for beauty products, particularly in the skin-perfecting category, but it’s pretty rare to find a company that targets only men. MMUK MAN launched in 2011 to offer dudes their very own makeup line and five years later business is booming.

According to Mirror Online, MMUK MAN founder Alex Dalley says sales were slow to start, but they’re finally on track for their best year yet, closing in on $1.4 million in revenue this year.

“Why is it OK for women to wear makeup, but not men? These are generally straight guys who just want to look good,” Dalley told the website of his company’s average consumer.

Dalley takes into consideration the stigma that still exists surrounding men’s use of makeup, with about 20 or 30 percent of their customers requesting their names be removed from shipments or mailed in plain, inconspicuous packaging.

With their best-selling products consisting of concealer, foundation, beard filler, and clear mascara, hopefully in the not-so-distant future men will feel more comfortable letting the world know that they, too, reach for a few beauty helpers to perfect their look. We can all benefit from a little cosmetic pick-me-up every now and then, right?