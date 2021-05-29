Beauty Tools Are Marked Down Nearly $100 for Amazon’s Memorial Day Weekend Sale

Plus, so many more beauty steals.
By Rachel Nussbaum
May 28, 2021 @ 10:00 pm
It's officially the start of summer, heralded by big blue skies, warm weather, and rising vaccination rates. It feels like we've been waiting a full calendar year for the next few months, especially considering the non-event that was last summer — and there's no better way to celebrate than with a little online shopping from the smorgasbord of beauty deals Amazon is offering for Memorial Day weekend. 

The deals are legion, sprawling from wrinkle-resolving miracle serums to an ace moisturizer from the brand Lauren Hutton uses to fight years of sun damage (so if you're planning on wearing a swimsuit this weekend, it's the smart move to stock up). Just as crucial is having a sunscreen you love on hand, and the prices are discounted on La Roche-Posay's usually-pricey, much-loved formulas

There's also a jade roller that's bliss on summer days, a genius exfoliant for bright skin, a heel softening cream on major markdown, hair lightening spray for subtle highlights while you relax with a book, and a skin-blurring body bronzer that will make you look like a Kardashian in any light. Match with an excellent hair thickening shampoo and conditioner, a delicious-feeling face mask, and soothing foot soak for your best summer ever.     

If you're only looking to make one or two purchases, there are a few highlights you shouldn't miss. The first is a nice $90 off on the NanoSteamer, Amazon's top-selling facial steamer with over 18,000 five-star ratings and glowing accolades for its work opening pores up for blackhead extractions. The IPL hair remover is also a clutch summer buy if you're not thrilled with the prospect of shaving regularly, and at $35 off, the price is as sweet as the chore never bothering you again. 

We also can't not mention the discount on Tymo's Hair Straightening Brush, a hybrid brush and flat iron shoppers say rivals Dyson tools for results and efficiency. And if quarantine saw you drinking endless cups of coffee and glasses of wine, undo the past with Glo's Deluxe Teeth Whitening Device Kit, marked down a generous $89.    

