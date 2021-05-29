Beauty Tools Are Marked Down Nearly $100 for Amazon’s Memorial Day Weekend Sale
It's officially the start of summer, heralded by big blue skies, warm weather, and rising vaccination rates. It feels like we've been waiting a full calendar year for the next few months, especially considering the non-event that was last summer — and there's no better way to celebrate than with a little online shopping from the smorgasbord of beauty deals Amazon is offering for Memorial Day weekend.
The deals are legion, sprawling from wrinkle-resolving miracle serums to an ace moisturizer from the brand Lauren Hutton uses to fight years of sun damage (so if you're planning on wearing a swimsuit this weekend, it's the smart move to stock up). Just as crucial is having a sunscreen you love on hand, and the prices are discounted on La Roche-Posay's usually-pricey, much-loved formulas.
There's also a jade roller that's bliss on summer days, a genius exfoliant for bright skin, a heel softening cream on major markdown, hair lightening spray for subtle highlights while you relax with a book, and a skin-blurring body bronzer that will make you look like a Kardashian in any light. Match with an excellent hair thickening shampoo and conditioner, a delicious-feeling face mask, and soothing foot soak for your best summer ever.
Shop Deals on Skincare
- TruSkin Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E, $20 (Originally $30)
- Seoulceuticals 20% Vitamin C Hyaluronic Acid Serum + CE Ferulic Acid, $14 (Originally $30)
- Enough Project Cleansing Oil by Amorepacific, $12 (Originally $17)
- PCA Skin Daily Exfoliant, $31 (Originally $39)
- Philosophy Hope In a Jar Eye And Lip, $27 (Originally $38)
- Evagloss Dark Spot Corrector Serum, $17 (Originally $35)
- Pura D’Or Organic Moroccan Argan Oil, $13 ($15)
- Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Max Moisturizer, $34 (Originally $53)
- Differin Dark Spot Correcting Serum, $17 (Originally $20)
- StriVectin Anti-Wrinkle SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate, $104 (Originally $139)
- La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Ultra-Light Fluid Broad Spectrum SPF 50, $29 (Originally $34)
- La Roche-Posay Anthelios Cooling Water Lotion Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 60, $31 (Originally $36)
- 24k Gold Eye Patches for Dark Circles And Puffiness, $6 (Originally $18)
- Himalayan Clay Mud Mask, $13 (Originally $15)
If you're only looking to make one or two purchases, there are a few highlights you shouldn't miss. The first is a nice $90 off on the NanoSteamer, Amazon's top-selling facial steamer with over 18,000 five-star ratings and glowing accolades for its work opening pores up for blackhead extractions. The IPL hair remover is also a clutch summer buy if you're not thrilled with the prospect of shaving regularly, and at $35 off, the price is as sweet as the chore never bothering you again.
Shop Deals on Skincare Tools
- Pure Daily Care Luma 4-in-1 Skin Therapy Wand, $68 (Originally $80)
- June Berry Jade Roller, $13 (Originally $18)
- NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer, $40 (Originally $130)
- Pixnor Waterproof Face Spin Brush, $23 (Originally $50)
- Fasbruy IPL Permanent Hair Removal Laser Hair Device, $65 (Originally $100)
Shop Deals on Body Care
- Glytone KP Kit for Keratosis Pilaris, $61 (Originally $68)
- Glytone Ultra Softening Heel And Elbow Cream, $43 (Originally $54)
- Majestic Pure Arabica Coffee Scrub, $10 (Originally $15)
- Vita Liberata Body Blur Instant HD Skin Finish, $29 (Originally $39)
- Daily Remedy Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak, $13 (Originally $18)
- EO Organic Hand Sanitizer Spray, $20 for set of six (Originally $26)
We also can't not mention the discount on Tymo's Hair Straightening Brush, a hybrid brush and flat iron shoppers say rivals Dyson tools for results and efficiency. And if quarantine saw you drinking endless cups of coffee and glasses of wine, undo the past with Glo's Deluxe Teeth Whitening Device Kit, marked down a generous $89.
Shop Deals on Hair Tools
- Tymo Hair Straightener Brush, $42 (Originally $60)
- Bed Head Twirl Junkie 1” Styling Wand, $31 (Originally $36)
- Bed Head Curls in Check Diffuser Hair Dryer, $30 (Originally $35)
- Belisa by Lunata Cordless Hair Curling Wand, $88 (Originally $110)
Shop Deals on Hair Products
- Enough Project Balanced Scalp Care Shampoo, $12 (Originally $19)
- Botanic Hearth Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $23 (Originally $27)
- Klorane Sun Lightening Spray, $14 (Originally $18)
- Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Smoothie, $10 (Originally $12)
- Rene Furterer Hydrating Shine Day Cream, $29 (Originally $34)
- Majestic Pure Jamaican Black Castor Oil, $13 (Originally $16)
More Deals Not to Miss
- Weily Lighted Trifold Makeup Mirror, $17 (Originally $23)
- Glo Brilliant Deluxe Teeth Whitening Device, $110 (Originally $199)
- Aimeili Gel Nail Polish No Wipe Top and Base Coat Set, $7 (Originally $16)
- Annatato Eyebrow Soap Kit, $7 (Originally $10)
- Róen Cake Mascara, $22 (Originally $28)
- Róen Kiss My Liquid Lip Balm, $21 (Originally $26)
