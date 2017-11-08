This Weird Tool Will Take Your Face Wash to the Next Level

It may look like a tiny version of a butter churn and might seem totally unnecessary, but the Nooni Marshmallow Whip Maker ($6; ulta.com) just might change the way you wash your face.

Just hear us out—we were totally skeptical when the tool crossed our desks as well. Cleanser whipping cups kept popping up on our Instagram feeds, to the point that we thought it was all hype, until we tried it our ourselves. Equipped with a pump that controls a perforated center portion, this tiny plastic cup has the ability to transform your cleanser into a thick, rich foam, even if it isn't the type to do that. As a result, you end up using less product (and have the same tube forever), and the cleanser is much more gentle on your skin.

To start, remove the pump from the cup, add in a drop of cleanser, then fill the very bottom with water until you reach the line on the back. Put the cap and the pump back on, then work the handle in vertical motions until you get your desired consistency. Even just one or two pumps resort in a foam so rich, it probably flies private.

True to form, the internet has found another way to use the product—one commenter in Ulta's reviews mentioned using it for her makeup brush cleanser, effectively extending its lifespan while basically giving her makeup tools a spa treatment.