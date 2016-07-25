These Makeup Removers Will Literally Melt the Products Off Your Face

While the general idea, especially in the middle of summer, would be to prevent your makeup from melting off, it's a very different story when it comes to removing said makeup. Sometimes even after using a heavy-duty face wash followed by a cotton ball soaked in toner, we still find remnants of mascara under our eyes, or leftover foundation around the corners of our nose. The only solution? Go full Wicked Witch of the West on that makeup. Thanks to the latest class of makeup removers, which actually melt the products off, washing your face has never been easier. The secret lies within each of the oil-based formulas—the oil helps to break down the compounds used in makeup, so all you need to follow with is a few splashes of water and a soft face towel. Here, we round up a few of our favorite makeup removers, guaranteed to melt every trace of foundation, mascara, and eyeliner from your face.

1 of 6 Courtesy

Pür Cosmetics Melt Away Makeup Emulsifier

Mix a few drops of this mineral-based formula with a small amount of water, then do your best Taylor Swift "Blank Space" impression as the makeup is completely lifted from your skin.
 

2 of 6 Courtesy

Caudalie Makeup Removing Cleansing Oil

Consider Caudalie's formula to be a makeup remover with a hidden talent for anti-aging. The nourishing blend of sunflower and grape seed oil keep your complexion hydrated, and kick-start the skin's natural repair processes to help smooth over stubborn lines.

3 of 6 Courtesy

E.L.F. Hydrating Gel Melt Cleanser

Start by rubbing this argan-rich balm onto dry skin to loosen the grip of your makeup, then follow with a splash of water to completely clear it away.

4 of 6 Courtesy

Too Faced Mascara Melt-Off Cleansing Oil

Even the most tenacious waterproof are no match for Too Faced's brush-on oil cleanser. Simply coat your lashes from root to tip, let the green tea-infused formula work its magic for one minute, rinse away, and bid adieu to those nights spent fighting to remove your mascara over the sink.

Ciate Makeup Melter

Ciate Makeup Melter

Though it may resemble your old-school cold cream, Ciate's formula packs way more punch, and does double duty to leave your skin so soft, you won't have to aggressively pile on the moisturizer afterwards.

6 of 6 Courtesy

Bliss Fabulous Melt Gel-to-Oil Cleanser

Talk about multitasking. Bliss's innovative cleanser starts out as a gel, but the cleansing lavender and orange oils become active as you rub the emulsion into your skin, effectively whisking away all traces of your foundation.

