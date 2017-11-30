Now You Can Shop All of Meghan Markle’s Favorite Beauty Products

Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic
Victoria Moorhouse
Nov 30, 2017

Getting the rundown on exactly how Meghan Markle is planning on wearing her makeup for the big day and what hairstyle will look best with her dress isn’t going to be easy. In fact, every detail of her Royal upcoming nuptials will likely be kept hush-hush until she walks down the aisle. But the scoop on Markle’s day-to-day beauty routine? You don’t have to wait for some insider to spill the scoop because all of her product favorites are floating around the Internet, ready for you to try. Old interviews and videos with the blog Beauty Banter and with Birchbox have resurfaced, reminding us of Markle’s great taste in beauty formulas, whether it’s haircare, skincare, or color cosmetics. Here, we rounded them up all in one place for you to shop.

1 of 11 Courtesy

FRESH Sugar Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15

"I have searched high and low and tried every kind of lip balm but this is the very best. Soft, kissable, buttery lips. I swear by it," she told Beauty Banter. We couldn't agree more—the formula imparts a light tint on your lips, while protecting them with hydration and SPF 15. 

2 of 11 Courtesy

Dr. Bronner's Pure Castile Soap in Lavender 

Need something to help you unwind after a long day? For Markle, it's all in Dr. Bronner’s lavender-scented body wash. "I love the smell and it lasts for such a long time. (The almond scent is quite nice too if your prefer something warm and sweet). I alternate between the two," she has said.

3 of 11 Courtesy

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

When Markle wants to add an extra oomph to the body of her hair, she enlists the help of this age-old trick. "There is nothing like a hair flip! When my hair is feeling a little weighted, Suanne, my hair artist on set, has me bend forward and she sprays a little Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray ($46; nordstrom.com) or nothing at all, and then has me 'flip back hard' to give my hair a little extra bounce," she told Birchbox.

4 of 11 Courtesy

Beautyblender

To apply a natural layer of coverage, which allows her freckles to shine through, Markle uses a beautyblender to create a wash of foundation in certain areas.

5 of 11 Courtesy

NARS Blush in Orgasm

To copy Markle's healthy glow, reach for NARS Blush in Orgasm, a product that's known to be universally flattering. She has said it's "a perfect rosy flush tone that brightens the face."

6 of 11 Courtesy

Kate Somerville Quench Hydrating Face Serum

While she was filming in Toronto and unable to get to a Kate Somerville clinic, Markle started using the brand's products to "maintain that glow." She listed this ultra-hydrating serum as one of her all-time favorites.

7 of 11 Courtesy

Shu Uemura Eye Eyelash Curler

The trick to looking more awake without putting on a stich of makeup? Markle suggests curling your eyelashes with a Shu Umera eyelash curler, saying you’ll "suddenly look a bit more alive."

8 of 11 Courtesy

YVES SAINT LAURENT TOUCHE ECLAT Radiance Perfecting Pen

Markle noted this cult-classic concealer pen is another product she can forever count on. "It blends, it’s compact and if you’ve worked a 17 hour day and have nothing else on, you will still look relatively alive. Relatively," she has said.

9 of 11 Courtesy

NIVEA Skin Firming Hydration Body Lotion

Make sure to score this body-firming body lotion during your next drugstore beauty haul. "I use this religiously. It’s honestly my favorite lotion on the market, it’s so affordable, and makes my skin look and feel amazing. I would buy a case of this at a time if I could find it," she told Beauty Banter.

10 of 11 Courtesy

Laura Mercier Radiance Foundation Primer

Markle has admitted she doesn't wear a ton of foundation, but to amplify her glow, she layers Laura Mericer's primer over her moisturizer.

11 of 11 Courtesy

Biore Daily Cleansing Cloths

Not washing your face before you go to bed isn't that bad if you at least use a cleansing cloth before hitting the hay. Markle swears by these gentle but exfoliating wipes.

