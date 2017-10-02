You Need to See Meghan Markle's Princess-Worthy Beauty Transformation

Meghan Markle has never given the world a shortage of beauty inspiration. From loose waves to purple eyeshadow, we’ve been admiring her work as an actress, along with her impossibly chic hair and makeup choices, for far longer than we’ve been ogling over her relationship with Prince Harry. And like you and I, she’s gone through her own beauty transformation, though we don’t have any documentation of what ‘90s trends she adopted—from the looks of her gorgeous full brows, maybe she was smart and went for the frosty shadow instead.

VIDEO: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hold Hands for Their First Public Appearance Together