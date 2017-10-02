You Need to See Meghan Markle's Princess-Worthy Beauty Transformation

Michael Tullberg/Getty
Victoria Moorhouse
Oct 02, 2017 @ 10:30 am

Meghan Markle has never given the world a shortage of beauty inspiration. From loose waves to purple eyeshadow, we’ve been admiring her work as an actress, along with her impossibly chic hair and makeup choices, for far longer than we’ve been ogling over her relationship with Prince Harry. And like you and I, she’s gone through her own beauty transformation, though we don’t have any documentation of what ‘90s trends she adopted—from the looks of her gorgeous full brows, maybe she was smart and went for the frosty shadow instead.

1 of 14 Rebecca Sapp/WireImage

2006

Along with layered pearls, a 2006 staple, Meghan Markle attended an event for The National Kidney Foundation wearing green haloed eyeshadow and a tousled updo.

2 of 14 Amanda Edwards/Getty

2009

The actress gave her hair an auburn color update in 2009, but kept her makeup relatively simple and natural with a glossy lip and lots of lashes for a pre-Emmys event.

3 of 14 Charley Gallay/Getty

2010

Switching things up, Markle attended at event at the Chateau Marmont in 2010 wearing straightened hair with face-framing layers beginning at her chin and shimmery eyeshadow swept across her lids. 

4 of 14 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

2011

For the Anti-Defamation League Entertainment Industry Awards, Markle wore her long, shiny hair in loose, cascading waves with a center part and her signature glossy lip to match.

5 of 14 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

2012

Adding even more dimension to her gorgeous brunette hair, Markle debuted caramel-colored highlights in 2012.

6 of 14 Theo Wargo/Getty

2012

One of her most memorable red carpet beauty moments to date, the Suits star pulled back her hair into a simple updo and opted for a purple statement eye that featured the vivid eyeshadow covering her entire eyelid and along her lower lash line.

7 of 14 David Livingston/Getty

2012

At TV Guide Magazine's 2012 Hot List Party, Markle debuted a darker hair hue and paired the new look with a charcoal smoky eye and a neutral glossy lip.

8 of 14 Amanda Edwards/WireImage

2013

Markle's swept-up updo is perfect for anyone who doesn't dig a sleek topknot. The tousled bun was secured at the nape of her neck with just the right amount of volume at the roots.

9 of 14 George Pimentel/WireImage

2013

Markle took the 2013 MuchMusic Video Awards by storm with a super sleek hairstyle and a little shimmer in the inner corners of her eyes.

10 of 14 Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

2013

Pulling her hair to the side with a extreme side-part, Markle opted for Old Hollywood glam waves and a soft flush for the London Global Gift Gala.

11 of 14 Michael Loccisano/Getty

2014

Markle's updo began with a center part but volume was added at the crown to create this bouffant-like look. As for makeup, she stuck to her classic and clean aesthetic, wearing long flutterly lashes and groomed brows.

12 of 14 Jim Spellman/WireImage

2015

Markle attended the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards wearing her long hair in waves with a slight flip and lots of body, and complemented her metallic dress with a coordinating smoky eye and a neutral lip.

13 of 14 Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic

2016

Neutral and pink lipstick is what we'd consider Markle's signature, so this crimson red moment was a shocking (but totally beautiful) beauty moment.

14 of 14 Chris Jackson/Getty

2017

For Markle's first official public appearance with Prince Harry, the actress attended the 2017 Invictus Games wearing a barely-there makeup look paired with sunnies, and her hair styled in low-key waves.

