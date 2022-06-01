This SPF-Packed Serum Is the Secret Behind Megan Fox's Summer Glow
Prioritizing sunscreen in your skincare regimen is a given; countless studies point to SPF as the number one topical preventative against skin cancer and photoaging. If you've already made it a can't-miss step in your morning routine, you may be experiencing a tradeoff for protection: Sticky, pore-clogging formulas can break you out or cause a white cast, especially when layered with moisturizers and makeup, leaving much to be desired.
Luckily, Megan Fox has turned us onto the Rodial Beauty SPF 50 Drops, a four-in-one SPF-packed product that not only protects your skin from the sun, but also blue light and pollution, in addition to providing moisturizing properties. The brand, also favorited by Jessica Alba and Lily James, shared a photo of Fox wearing six of its products on Instagram; among them, the Banana Low Lighter and Dragon's Blood Sculpting Gel, plus these drops, which take full credit for the actress' noticeably healthy glow.
Behind its preventative capabilities, SPF 50 and Escalol 567 shield the skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays, while blue light filter technology prevents collagen degeneration, and in return, loss of elasticity. While its high SPF value alone is vital for maintaining healthy skin, the formula's bonus blue light blocker is equally great for anti-aging efforts; as Manhattan-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick previously told InStyle, exposure "might stimulate the production of free radicals in the skin, which can accelerate the appearance of aging."
Also for protection, antioxidant-rich butterfly bush is packed with peptides to strengthen the skin's natural defense against free radical damage. From a moisturizing front, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E are superstar hydrators that rid away dullness to leave the skin looking radiant and refreshed (which explains why Fox is beaming).
A new addition to Rodial Beauty's skincare lineup, the SPF 50 Drops instantaneously became a brand best-seller. In fact, the weightless serum sold out within just days of its original launch; now restocked, fans who "love this product" have called it "silky" and "lovely."
For sufficient UV protection, Rodial Beauty recommends liberal use every morning as the last step in your skincare routine, though some shoppers say they mix a few drops into their moisturizer and other serums for a boost of SPF. The serum can be worn underneath makeup, as one Amazon reviewer confirms, though the brand recommends allowing it to absorb fully before application. "It's more than just a sunscreen," they said. "It acts like a perfect primer before foundation. I don't even need much makeup and it protects."
Shop the Rodial Beauty SPF 50 Drops (as well as other Fox-approved products from the brand, below) while you still can; they're bound to sell out again.
