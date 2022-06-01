This SPF-Packed Serum Is the Secret Behind Megan Fox's Summer Glow

Prioritizing sunscreen in your skincare regimen is a given; countless studies point to SPF as the number one topical preventative against skin cancer and photoaging. If you've already made it a can't-miss step in your morning routine, you may be experiencing a tradeoff for protection: Sticky, pore-clogging formulas can break you out or cause a white cast, especially when layered with moisturizers and makeup, leaving much to be desired.