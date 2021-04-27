The Red Lipstick Megan Fox Wears Constantly Is on Sale at Nordstrom
The red lip is due for a return this year. After a year and then some of covering up half our faces, it’s only fitting that everyone is eager to swipe on and show off their favorite lipstick, lip stain, or plumping lip gloss. A fiery crimson lip, though, is the ultimate hot girl summer move.
Good thing Megan Fox is here to show us how to nail the perfect red lip. The actress shared a selfie on her Instagram last week, and while her smoldering blue eyes, bold brows, and bouncy waves made quite the impact, it’s her red pout that had us all ears.
Fox’s red lip is actually quite simple to achieve, and after fans begged for a breakdown of the look, her makeup artist, Tobi Henney, delivered an Instagram Highlight that spotlighted everything she used on Fox, including Bareminerals’ BarePro Longwear Lipstick — which just so happens to be on sale at Nordstrom right now.
Fox’s red lip prep started with one of Hollywood’s most-loved drugstore buys: Aquaphor’s Lip Repair Ointment, which creates a smooth, hydrated base. Henley then lined her lips with the Giorgio Armani Smooth Silk Lip Pencil in 05, an important step that helps shape and define the pout.
But the perfect red lip requires the perfect red lipstick, and for Fox’s crimson pout, Henney reached for the BarePro Longwear Lipstick in Cranberry. The .07-ounce tube contains a weightless gel formula infused with baobab and berry oils along with sunflower seed and jojoba waxes that work together to nourish while delivering major color payoff. Its creamy consistently allows for easy application and comfortable, all-day wear that won’t budge, smudge, or transfer, no matter what you do. Plus, the lipstick is free from parabens, phthalates, fragrance, and talc. In short? You can feel good about swiping this one on your pout.
The BarePro lipstick usually costs $20, but for a limited time, you can get your hands on this Fox- and makeup artist-approved lipstick for a reasonable $17. Get ready for hot girl summer with a hot girl-approved red lip. Shop everything you need below.
