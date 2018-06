1 of 8 Courtesy of Lifetime

The Contestants

The new Lifetime reality competition series features nine established makeup professionals who are vying for the title of "Next Great Makeup Artist." In each episode they will be going head to head in makeup challenges-testing their beauty skills and personalities. The winner will score a contract with Max Factor, amp#36;100,000 and the opportunity to be part of the beauty team on an In Style photo shoot. “The difference with this show versus another reality show is you're playing with a person's face here," says show judge and In Style Fashion Director, Hal Rubenstein. "The show isn't step by step, but you do see the techniques that work and don't work. It's incredible what makeup can do, and you see how transformative it can be,” Keep clicking to meet the contestants!



WATCH THE SHOW! TUESDAYS @ 10 ET/PT ON LIFETIME