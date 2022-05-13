Shoppers in Their 60s Say Age Spots Are "Less Noticeable" After Using This $15 Turmeric Lotion
When I was recently looking through the skincare products most popular with InStyle readers in 2022 so far, I came across Medix 5.5, a brand that had somehow slipped my radar before then. As a body care connoisseur, I was stunned by the reviews on its product lineup, especially the Vitamin C and Turmeric Firming and Brightening Cream. This one, in particular, caught my attention thanks to its incredible ingredients as well as the nearly 2,600 five-star ratings.
The main benefit of this lotion, as implied by the name, is that it promises to brighten and firm skin head to toe; the brand says it can not only be used on your face and around your eyes, but also on the entirety of your body. A literal all-over skincare product for $15? Now that's a steal.
The brightening aspect of this lotion is somewhat of a given because of the highlighted vitamin C, an ingredient known for its ability to improve hyperpigmentation and make complexions glow. On top of that, it promotes collagen production to keep wrinkles from forming or deepening. Personally, I associate turmeric first and foremost with cooking, but it's also a known anti-inflammatory ingredient used for anti-aging purposes. The potent antioxidant can brighten and even out tone, while preventing further sagging on the skin.
Ferulic acid works alongside the two starring ingredients to improve firmness and elasticity. And since ferulic acid may boost the benefits of antioxidants it comes in contact with, the entire formula becomes more useful thanks to its inclusion.
One repeat buyer wrote that even though they are "a young-looking 61-year-old," their hands always give away their age — but after using this lotion for a week, their age spots look "less noticeable." A second Amazon reviewer said they're "amazed" with how tightened their skin is after using the product. For something you can use on your entire body, $15 really is a bargain. And if reviewers are right that affordable price point is key since you'll be buying Medix 5.5 Vitamin C and Turmeric Cream over and over again.