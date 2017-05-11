I Tried This Tension-Reducing Face Mist To See If It Would Make Me Less of a Maniac

Most of the time, I can keep my emotions in check, but every month, there's a weird week about 3 to 5 days before my moon cycle takes effect where I'm just all over the place. I've learned to deal with it—I'll let the weird emotions flow and try not to take it out on anyone else, but my boyfriend has walked in on me crying over an ASPCA commercial with Sarah McLachlan's "Angel" serenading groups of rescued cats on more than one occasion.Or other times, I'd get weird, mad, and quiet for no reason, then proceed to hurt my own feelings. The moods usually ended as quickly as they began, and it was usually nothing an episode of Vanderpump Rules would bring me down from, mainly because their problems were on a totally different level than my own. That Jax! Once my period started, all was well and back to normal, aside from the fact that I had to now deal with my period.

When the Tension Reducing Mist by Measurable Difference ($8; measurabledifference.com) crossed my desk, I was intrigued by the lofty claims it made to help ease stress and balance emotions. My emotions? Have we met? "It's like yoga for your face," the press release declared. "By simply misting your face in a circular motion and inhaling deeply, you will immediately feel at ease." The hero ingredient was lavender, which is said to have a calming effect, and I've heard a mist of lavender-infused water on your pillow at night could help lull you to sleep. It was certainly worth a shot, and if it worked on me, then it had to be the real deal.

For a week straight leading up to those 3 to 5 mood-swinging days in question, I'd abide by this routine—a few mists in the morning prior to applying the rest of my skincare, and whenever I'd get worked up over something during the day, I'd spray more on in a circular motion over my makeup. I liked the dewy effect it gave my skin, as most face mists do, and the lavender helped tone my complexion somewhat. I found that after using it for a few days, I didn't get as oily as I previously did.

According to the directions, the mist could also be used in my hair, which, I'm not sure how it is supposed to impact my mood, but it was a nice pick-me-up when my blowout was on its third day running. For some reason, the scent was weirdly reminiscent of the sunscreen I used to use as a kid.

Did it actually impact my mood, however? Not really. I didn't get the immediate surge of zen that was made in the claims, and I cried in the back of an Uber a day before my period started. If anything, simply taking a hot second away from whatever happened to be pissing me off was helpful—sort of like how the Breathe app on the Apple Watch forces you to just sit there and chill until your heart rate slows down. Anyway, my skin looks pretty goodright now, so that's one less thing for me to get upset over.