60-Year-Olds Are Turning to This EWG-Approved Tinted Sunscreen Instead of Foundation
A face sunscreen that makes it look like you're wearing foundation but has a lightweight, "silky" texture and contains safe ingredients may sound too good to be true, but it exists: Meet the MD Solar Science Tinted Crème.
The multitasking sunscreen recently made it onto the Environmental Working Group's 2022 sunscreen guide, making it one of over 400 SPF products that the organization deemed to have safe ingredients and provide adequate sun protection. (To put that in perspective, the EWG evaluated over 1,850 products this year and found 75 percent to contain worrisome ingredients.) Free of potential hormone-disrupting chemicals like oxybenzone and octinoxate, the tinted sunscreen earned a perfect score of one out of 10 in the daily-use SPF category.
In addition to feeling good about putting the MD Solar Science Tinted Crème on your face, over 1,200 Amazon shoppers highly approve of it, too. Customers rave that it feels "velvety" and leaves behind a "natural, healthy glow," and can even be used in lieu of primer and foundation. While the SPF only comes in one tint, shoppers with various skin complexions said it blends in well.
One 64-year-old shopper said they use it "daily in place of foundation," while another person said it "smooths over pores so nicely" that they don't need to use primer or foundation. A second shopper in their 60s also said it "hits all the sweet spots" after searching for a tinted sunscreen that "doesn't contain any chemicals marked as problematic by EWG, that is not too heavily tinted, and that doesn't leave a white cast."
Not to mention, it's packed with antioxidants like vitamin C, green tea, and cranberry and pomegranate extracts, many of which double as anti-aging ingredients. One esthetician said they "can't live without it" and recommends it to all their clients.
Sounds like the MD Solar Science Tinted Crème will become the go-to sunscreen for tons of people this summer.