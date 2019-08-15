This $5 Liquid Matte Lipstick Is the Only One That Doesn't Dry Out My Lips

Image zoom Studio Firma/Stocksy

In case you haven’t heard, we’re living in the middle of a lip filler frenzy. Those who want the treatment (and have the financial means to get it) are doing so, while the rest of us sit back on the sidelines, pretending not to envy the voluptuous pouts cramming the confines of our Instagram feeds.

Just about every beauty brand on the market has responded to this desire by launching its own lip-plumping products. I’ve certainly tried my fair share, but most are disappointing, leaving me with nothing more than a tingly sensation on my mouth and the look of an ordinary lipstick or lip gloss. Ironically, the one product that actually makes my lips look fuller isn’t even marketed for that purpose — it’s just a really, really good liquid lipstick.

I’ve been using Maybelline’s Color Sensational Vivid Matte Liquid Lipstick in shade Nude Flush for the past six years. Thanks to its ridiculously lightweight formula, it’s become the only lipstick I wear on a regular basis. Vivid Matte’s texture is unusually creamy — think halfway between a lipstick and a gloss — and it’s the only lipstick that actually leaves my lips feeling softer upon application. That level of hydration is rare, especially coming from a matte product.

In my humble opinion, the dusty rose color of Nude Flush is another one of Vivid Matte’s top selling points. As much as I can appreciate a statement lip, I often find bright colors overwhelming against my pale skin tone. I take the plunge every now and again, but nothing tops the comfort of this mauve-meets-pink shade for everyday wear. As if that weren’t enough, the pale color and matte texture add mind-blowing dimension to my lips, leaving me feeling like Kylie Jenner (minus the fame and billionaire status, of course).

You can shop the Color Sensational Vivid Matte Liquid Lipstick at Walmart right now. It’s available in 19 versatile hues, including my beloved Nude Flush, the electric purple Vivid Violet, and the pastel gray Sinful Stone. Though prices range from $3 to $10 depending on the shade, my personal favorite is just $5. Believe me: That’s a small price to pay to get rid of your full-lip FOMO.