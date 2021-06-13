This "Superior" Drugstore Brand Brow Pomade Won't Budge, No Matter How Much You Sweat
Looking in the mirror after a long day to see your brows have vanished is never a great feeling. Those five minutes you spend perfecting your arch feel a bit meaningless when sweat and time in general work against your at-home makeup artistry. Summer only exacerbates the problem, but a sweatproof, waterproof, 24-hour pomade may be what you're missing.
There are a lot of brow products to choose from, and whether you're a self-proclaimed pencil person or typically opt for a gel, it's time to test out one of Maybelline's TattooStudio Brow Pomade's eight shades. Unlike gels - which can often dry crunchy - or pencils' unwavering ability to fade and swipe off, this pomade is built to last.
Shop Now: $5-$9, amazon.com
"The brush makes it easy to apply, it has a very natural look, and it lasts for HOURS!" wrote one Amazon reviewer. "Even with my sweat or oily skin, my eyebrows still look great. Nights that I may forget to wash off my makeup, I'll wake up with perfect eyebrows, too." This shopper wasn't alone, dozens of additional comments mention the ease of the pot and brush format, as well as the tattoo-like nature of the formula - hence the name.
Even if you accidentally wipe your brow or facepalm during a morning meeting, reviewers say it actually is transfer-proof, and were pleasantly surprised by its staying power during hot days and strenuous activities.
"I was sweating PROFUSELY but my brows stayed intact!" wrote one who spent a hot day gardening. And while it may not budge when the elements interfere, it will come off when you're removing your makeup. "It lasts all day, even through a sweaty workout and a gentle swim in the pool, but comes off easily with micellar water or soap and water," another shopper added.
Maybelline's brow pomade is also notably similar to the versions released by more expensive brands, such as Anastasia Beverly Hills' pomade and Kat Von D's. "Used Anastasia Beverly Hills for the longest and it always looks like I've left it open in a desert," wrote one reviewer. "This formula however is smooth and blends nicely … Dropping ABH after this great find." Another added, "Been using it for about two to three weeks now and can honestly say I have no intention [of] going back to ABH."
Get yourself a brow kit that can handle the heat. As if a sweat-proof, transfer-proof pomade isn't enough to have you clicking "add to cart," some select colors are also currently on sale right now.