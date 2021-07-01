Gigi Hadid's Secret to Plumper-Looking Lips Is Only $7 Right Now
It's not often that supermodels share their skincare and makeup secrets, giving beauty enthusiasts a chance to learn a few coveted tricks of the trade. So when Gigi Hadid recently spilled some of her favorite under-$20 products — one of them being this $7 drugstore lip gloss — she immediately had our attention.
In an interview for Vogue earlier this month, Hadid revealed that the secret to her plump-looking lips is Maybelline's Lifter Lip Gloss. The product's key ingredient, hyaluronic acid, smoothes the surface of lips while adding some extra oomph and locks in moisture to prevent dryness.
"Hyaluronic acid is widely used in skincare as a humectant, [a substance that helps the skin hold onto water] and can often be found as the key ingredient in serums, oral supplements, dermal fillers, and eye drops," Dr. Lian Mack, dermatologist and founder of GlamDerm, previously told InStyle. It's also found in other topical formulations, "primarily for its hydrating properties to plump and smooth the skin," she added. And though any ingredient with the word 'acid' in it may sound concerning, Dr. Mack confirmed that it's "safe when applied topically."
Shoppers side with Hadid and praise the benefits of the Maybelline gloss and its lip-plumping power (it has 9,000 five-star ratings on Amazon). People say it glides onto lips and leaves them feeling smooth and soft, and it comes in 15 different shades that look subtle and natural.
Other reviewers are impressed with the creamy formula. "The texture and color of the lip gloss is as true as their description. Very smooth upon application. The color is as shown in the pictures along with a hint of shimmer."
"The best lip gloss EVER. It's incredibly smoothing and fills in all the little lines on my lips," wrote another user. "The glitter is muted and doesn't steal the show at all. Not to mention it is none sticky or tacky, and the hyaluronic acid makes my lips super plump."
A final shopper adds, "the benefits of the emollients and plumping power has made this brand of lip gloss my favorite. It feels wonderful on my lips, and I can tell the difference after using it for two days."
Shop the supermodel- and customer-loved lip gloss while it's on sale for just $7 at Amazon.