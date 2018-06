Matte Everything! The Lipsticks, Nail Polishes, and Foundations To Nail The Trend

Whether it’s a vampy red that matches your lips, or a work-appropriate nude that updates your look, a matte mani is as simple as choosing a color you like in a regular polish, then adding a matte topcoat. “Resist the urge to reapply the topcoat if you don’t see instant results,” warns manicurist Deborah Lippmann, who says that her own version (Flat Top Matte-Maker topcoat, $20 each; deborahlippmann.com ) needs to be completely dry before it turns flat.(Deborah Lippmann Silk nail lacquer in Red Silk Boxers, $19; deborahlippmann.com .) (Jin Soon Tibi Collection Matte Maker topcoat, $18; sephora.com .) (Essie Matte About You, $10; ulta.com .) (OPI Matte topcoat, $9; ulta.com .)