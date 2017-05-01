7 Ways to Match Your Lipstick to Your Mani

Along with never matching your shoes to your bag or wearing a bold eye and lip at once, wearing the same shade of lipstick and nail polish is one of the many fashion and beauty rules that are “supposed” to be followed.

But, leave it to Bella Hadid to rebel and make a beauty look that’s supposed to be wrong appear so right. The model took to Instagram with a back-of-the-cab selfie to show off her coordinating matte wine strained lips and shiny burgundy nails, making a major case for matching your lipstick to your current manicure—and we are here for it. While Hadid stuck to a single shade for her lipstick and polish, it’s the mix of the texture’s two contrasting textures that keep the look current.

To help inspire your own color coordination, we’ve rounded up our favorite mimetic lipstick and nail polish pairings. Here’s to breaking the rules.