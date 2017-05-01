7 Ways to Match Your Lipstick to Your Mani

bellahadid/Instagram
Erin Lukas
May 01, 2017 @ 8:00 am

Along with never matching your shoes to your bag or wearing a bold eye and lip at once, wearing the same shade of lipstick and nail polish is one of the many fashion and beauty rules that are “supposed” to be followed.

But, leave it to Bella Hadid to rebel and make a beauty look that’s supposed to be wrong appear so right. The model took to Instagram with a back-of-the-cab selfie to show off her coordinating matte wine strained lips and shiny burgundy nails, making a major case for matching your lipstick to your current manicure—and we are here for it. While Hadid stuck to a single shade for her lipstick and polish, it’s the mix of the texture’s two contrasting textures that keep the look current.

To help inspire your own color coordination, we’ve rounded up our favorite mimetic lipstick and nail polish pairings. Here’s to breaking the rules.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Wine Not? 

Dior Additct Lip Tattoo Long-Wear Colored Tint in Natural Berry Tint ($30; dior.com) & Dior Vernis in Massai ($27; dior.com).

2 of 7 Courtesy

Orange Crush 

Surratt Beauty Automatique Lip Crayon in Clementine ($34; sephora.com) & NARS Nail Polish in Blow Up ($20; narscosmetics.com).

3 of 7 Courtesy

Cool Coral 

Hourglass GIRL Lip Stylo in Explorer ($32; sephora.com) & Burberry Beauty Nail Polish in Coral Pink ($23; net-a-porter.com). 

4 of 7 Courtesy

Rich Berry 

L.A. Girl Matte Flat Velvet Lipstick in Va Voom! ($4; ulta.com) & Smith & Cult Nail Polish in Dark Like Me ($18; net-a-porter.com). 

5 of 7 Courtesy

Show Your Nudes 

Maybelline Color Sensational Inti-Matte Nudes Lipcolor in Beige Babe ($5; target.com) & Essie Nail Color in Tea & Crumpets ($9; dermstore.com). 

6 of 7 Courtesy

Purple Rain 

Marc Jacobs Beauty Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer Lipgloss in Boys Don't Cry ($28; sephora.com) & Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish in Purple Rain ($20; net-a-porter.com). 

7 of 7 Courtesy

Blush Pink

ColourPop Blotted Lip in Brain Breeze ($4; colourpop.com) & JINSOON Nail Polish in Love ($18; barneys.com).

