This Mask Eliminates the Need to Multi-Mask

I love multi-masking, don't get me wrong. But sometimes, I've got to admit it, I just don't have the time. I need a product that will give me one-and-done good skin. And when I need that, I reach for First Aid Beauty's new and incredibly bouncy mask. I'm seriously obsessed with everything about it, from how it feels to how it makes my skin look. I loved it so much, I reached out to the fabulous founder of First Aid Beauty, Lilli Gordon, to get the scoop on what makes it SO obsession worthy.

What It's Called:

First Aid Beauty 5 in 1 Bouncy Mask

How Much It Will Set You Back:

30 minute chair massage plus tip... $38 (launching in May at Ulta)

What Makes It Special:

The mask features a smart gel-texture that retakes shape once applied to the complexion to amplify the instantaneous results and deliver a dewy, refined, and plump complexion that glows. The ten-minute mask truly delivers five visible benefits — nourish, calm, firm, plump, and refine — for the ultimate at-home spa experience.

Who’s It For?

Everyone! The formula is safe for sensitive skin and the benefits are truly universal — every skin type can benefit from this treatment.

When to Use It:

It can be used up to three times per week for a complexion pick-me-up, but I would especially recommend the mask as a one-step prep to achieve flawless skin before a big event — like your own personal Instagram filter!

What It Feels Like:

The gel formula feels refreshing and hydrating when applied and the unique smart gel texture allows the product to mold to the contours of the face.

What It Smells Like:

The formula contains rosebud extract and cucumber that both contribute to the refreshing and invigorating scent.

What the Experts Are Saying:

Says, Gordon, "As someone who makes many public appearances, I like having the confidence in knowing that I look my best. I was inspired to create a product that delivers instantly visible results with no blotchiness or irritation — not only is this a fantastic multi-tasking mask, but it’s also really fun to use!"