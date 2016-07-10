The Perfect Mascaras for Every Lash Type

You’ll be pressed to find a harder working makeup product than your tube of mascara. It’s the one makeup item we never leave home without, and while it may sound dramatic, forgetting it at home is just as bad as leaving your phone behind. While swiping on mascara may take less time than you spend scrolling through your various feeds, finding the right formula for your own lashes is a little more time consuming. Since there are so many wands and only so much time to try every formula out there, a recommendation—or two—often helps make our decision. But, just like no two tubes of mascara are alike, neither are two sets of lashes, and your friend’s go-to may do nothing to enhance your own. To help you put your best eyelashes forward, we’re put together a guide on what you should look for when choosing a mascara based on your lash needs. From volumizing to defining, read on to find the best tube for you. 

Straight Lashes

Lashes as straight as your strands? No problem. Pick a mascara with a built-in, curl-enhancing formula like Benefti's Roller Lash to give lashes the perfect curve—no fumbling with an eyelash curler required. 

Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling Mascara. 

Sparse Lashes 

Fake a fuller set of lashes with a mascara with an oversized brush and rich pigment that will grab and hold onto each lash to make them appear thicker and lusher.

Clinique Chubby Lash Fattening Mascara in Jumbo Jet.

Fine Lashes 

Have light colored lashes? Don't sweat it! Choose a formula like this Lancôme tube that's packed with polymers that coat each lash from root to tip. Your lashes will be defined lengthened—double win! 

Lancôme Définicils High Definition Mascara. 

Short Lashes 

For vertically-challenged lashes, a mascara that's packed with lengthening and conditioning ingredients like this Charlotte Tilbury offering will help you fake it to you make it when it comes to having the longest lashes in the room. 

Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Lashes Mascara.

Uneven Lashes 

If your lash length is more erratic than the weather, opt for a formula that's packed with antioxidants and nutrients that will condition and strengthen lashes to promote growth—that's in addition to its regular lengthening and curling duties. 

BareMinerals Flawless Definition Waterproof Mascara.

Long Lashes 

Since you're not short on length, grab a tube with a non-drying formula that will make your lashes appear fuller, softer and will have everyone thinking you're wearing falsies. 

Maybelline Volum Express The Mega Plush Washable Mascara in Very Black. 

The Do-It-All 

To work your lashes across all departments, a multi-tasking mascara that not only lengthens but strengthens, boosts volume, and curls, is the ticket to your best lashes yet. Givenchy's triple-tuft wand allows for a lot more lash-coating per swipe for maximum impact. 

Givenchy Noir Couture 4-In-1 Mascara. 

Waterproof

Many waterproof mascaras promise to stay on your lashes, but not all of them can hold up through a heatwave, a cry-fest, or a sweltering day at the beach. While the only way to really find out if a tube is waterproof is trial and error, we're loving Dior's waterproof version of its fan favorite Diorshow formula. It's editor-tried and tested in-house and we'd say it's the real deal.

Dior Diorshow Waterproof Mascara in Catwalk Black. 

