These Mascaras Will Withstand a Steamy Summer Day 

We at MIMI are eternally in search of new mascaras to keep in our rotation. Luckily for us, we have an amazing squad who told us some of of their favorites, in the waterproof variety, which you NEED to go try asap if you haven't already. Check 'em out below

Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill

"It doesn't clump and makes my lashes so long!" - Kileen Valenzuela, cute & little ($32; sephora.com)

Benefit THEY'RE REAL MASCARA

" Honestly, I don't even care that their packaging doesn't even say "waterproof" because it's "long-lasting" and that's good enough for me. I am obsessed with this mascara." - Lynn Do, Neck Breakin' Style ($24; sephora.com)

Urban Decay Cannonball Ultra- Waterproof Mascara

"This stuff gives the lashes a full and volumized look but then washes away with a makeup remover - ah-mazing. I want a waterproof mascara to stay put but have a pet peeve when NOTHING takes them off at the end of the day." - Kallie E, But First Coffee ($22; feelunique.com)

Christian Dior DiorShow Blackout Waterproof Mascara

"I usually don't wear waterproof mascara, but for special events like weddings this one is my go-to since it won't smudge underneath my eyes and doesn't clump as much as drugstore brands do." Jackie Mittman, Pretty Petals ($27; sephora.com)

L' Oréal Voluminous Waterproof Mascara

"It's our go-to because it's affordable and super long lasting" - April and Kelly, Velvet's Edge ($8; drugstore.com)