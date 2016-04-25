This Mascara Will Give You Long Lashes... Oh, and It Smells Like Chocolate

How often do you run into a mascara that smells amazing? Yep, that's what we thought. Basically never. So, imagine our surprise when we unscrewed 100% Pure's Ultra Lengthening Mascara to find that it smells like chocolate. Not only does it smell yummy, but it does magical things to our lashes. Obvi, we had to talk to 100% Pure founder Susie Wang all about our new fave mascara. Read on!

RELATED: Shay Mitchell's Glittery Eyelids Will Make Your Monday

What It's Called:

100% Pure Ultra Lenghtening Mascara

How Much It Will Set You Back:

Coffee for your entire team at work... or $25; 100percentpure.com

RELATED:

What Makes It Special:

Its pigment is made of fruit and sensitive-eye friendly ingredients.

Who’s It For?

Everyone! But especially natural beauty lovers!

When to Use It:

Whenever you want lashes for days!

RELATED: You Will Be Obsessed With Demi Lovato's Lash Look

What It Feels Like:

Like your typical mascara.

What It Smells Like:

Chocolate!

RELATED: Pat McGrath Labs Highlighting Kit Will Change Your Life

What the Experts Are Saying:

"A mascara can be healthy and 100 percent natural, but it does no good if they won't give us LONG lashes, separation, and thickness! No sacrifice needed since this all natural mascara satisfies our vanity by giving us the most gorgeous, long, thick lashes while it strengthens and nourishes at the same time! Our eyes are the most sensitive parts of our body so treat them with care with this all natural, vegetarian mascara.”

What the Internet Is Saying: