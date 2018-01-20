4 Mascaras That Make Your Lashes Grow Super Long

Marianne Mychaskiw
Jan 20, 2018 @ 9:00 am

Consider these ambitious formulas to be mascaras that take part in extra credit assignments. While the general goal in sweeping on a traditional noir option is to give your existing lashes some volume and length, these four are infused with a blend of proteins, peptides, and conditioning agents to promote the growth of your natural set. Soon enough, your own lashes will mirror the feathery versions that appear in a mascara commercial—even when you're on your #nomakeup flow. Scroll down to shop four formulas that enhance your lashes in more ways than one.

VIDEO: Is Microfeathering the New Microblading?

 

1 of 4 Courtesy

Revitalash Volumizing Mascara

Revitalash
2 of 4 Courtesy

Rimmel Lash Accelerator Mascara

Rimmel London
3 of 4 Courtesy

Fusion Beauty Lash Enhancing Treatment Mascara

Fusion Beauty
4 of 4 Courtesy

Peter Thomas Roth Lashes to Die For Mascara

Peter Thomas Roth

