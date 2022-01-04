Marisa Tomei's Secret Weapon for Gray Hairs Is Actually Genius, According to Shoppers

"I have a little thing for my grays, which is fine, at the ripe old age of 57," Tomei said, brandishing Style Edit's Root Cover Up Stick and dotting it along her part and hairline. Tomei has been in the spotlight since 1984, so she definitely knows what works in her beauty routine — Cle de Peau concealer and Lancôme mascara comprise the rest of her makeup, so the root cover up is in good company (Side note: As someone with big curls, I am counting the days until TikTok makes Tomei's My Cousin Vinny style return).