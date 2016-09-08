You Have Never Seen Marion Cotillard Blonde Like This Before

I think we can all agree on something when it comes to Marion Cotillard. The (divinely beautiful) actress and Dior ambassador is the quintessential style icon. Her brunette hair, which is always swept into the most stunning updos during awards season (sigh) is definitely a part of her signature, so you get why we had a moment when we saw Marion back to blonde.

You're probably thinking, "wait, whatttttttt?" First, yes, we meant back to blonde, as the celebrity rocked a honey shade in the early aughts. And second, yes we saw what appears to be a snap of MC wearing a platinum blonde wig.

Earlier this week, Cotillard was on the set of a photo shoot when she and her beauty squad decided to have some fun. Um, wouldn't you?

The result was naturally documented on Instagram by Cotillard herself and celebrity hair stylist Adir Abergel—and there are some serious rock 'n roll vibes going on.

#funatwork repost 📸 @eliottbliss #doyouknowgege A photo posted by @marioncotillard on Sep 6, 2016 at 6:36am PDT

One more photo of our band members. @marioncotillard @hairbyadir @christophedanchaud_makeup #mardie shot by @eliottbliss. A photo posted by Adir Abergel (@hairbyadir) on Sep 7, 2016 at 4:18pm PDT

Hey, we'd buy their album. And TBH, we'd also copy the hair.