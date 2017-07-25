10 Things Makeup Artist Mario Dedivanovic Always Keeps in His Kit

He's the man who launched a thousand contouring tutorials, and has solidified his place in Kim Kardashian's glam squad. That sculpted and highlighted look has quickly become Mario Dedivanovic's signature, and though we've tried time and time again to replicate it, our handiwork pales in comparison to his flawless finish. His makeup stash is one we've wanted to raid ever since we first saw him working his magic, so we asked Dedivanovic to tell us all about the 10 makeup and skincare products he can't live without so we could add them to our own arsenal. 

Keep reading to see the 10 staples the pro always has on hand. 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Moisturizer

The secret to that poreless finish? A reliable moisturizer. "Kiehl's has an emollient moisturizer that is super-hydrating," the pro tells us. "I love to use it before applying foundation as it helps the product to blend nicely into the skin." 

Kiehl's $28 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist

In lieu of those heavy-duty setting sprays, Tatcha's hydrating formula is what Dedivanovic reaches for. He likes to apply a light veil after finishing the face to set the makeup, but can also be used as a mid-day refresher. 

Tatcha $48 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Olly Vitamins

Though the Radiant Skin and Undeniable Beauty formulas are reserved for Dedivanovic's clients, he keeps the Goodbye Stress gummies around for himself. "Working long hours, traveling a lot, or being on set with high profile clients can be stressful at times," he tells us. "They have a boost of lemon balm, which keeps me calm during all hours of the day, and they are so easy to pack in my kit. I know if I have a long day ahead of me, I can quickly take them right after breakfast." 

Olly $14 each SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Elizabeth Arden 8 Hour Cream

Sure, Arden's iconic formula is fantastic as a moisturizer, but Dedivanovic likes to use a small amount over highlighter to make it extra dewy, as well as in place of lip balm. 

Elizabeth Arden $22 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Anastasia Brow Wiz

This streamlined stylo allows Dedivanovic to give his clients' arches a super-natural finish. "It easily mimics natural brow hairs, and comes in a variety of amazing colors," he adds. 

$21 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Laura Mercier Loose Setting Powder

"I use this to set makeup, and it gives a flawless finish that stays intact for long hours," Dedivanovic tells us. 

Laura Mercier $38 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Surratt Beauty Artistique Blush

The faint shimmer in Surratt Beauty's powder blush adds dimension to an otherwise matte finish, and can even do double-duty as highlighter. "They're my current go-tos because the shades are truly stunning, and the formula is the best I've seen in a long time," he tells us. "They go on sheer, and are easy to blend and work with." 

Surratt Beauty $32 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Beauty Blender

"I always use the Beauty Blender to blend foundation, concealers, and of course, contour," Dedivanovic tells us. Though the sponge works just fine dry, we recommend wetting it to achieve a more seamless finish. 

Beauty Blender $20 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

KKW Beauty Contour Sticks

Dedivanovic likes to use these bronzing sticks to contour, but also on the eyes and lips. "They make for a great liner," he explains. "I've also been using them on the lips for my deeper skin clients, or just as a bronzer to warm the skin."

KKWBEAUTY $48 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Laura Mercier Velour Powder Puff

"The Laura Mercier Powder Puff is my go-to for setting foundation with translucent powder," he tells us. "It also hangs on my hand while I'm doing makeup to protect my client's skin when working on eyes and brows. I give them to my clients to touch-up right before they hit the red carpet."

Laura Mercier $15 SHOP NOW

