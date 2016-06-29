These Are the Drugstore Beauty Products Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist Swears By

makeupbymario/Instagram
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jun 29, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

Consider Mario Dedivanovic to be the man who launched a thousand contouring palettes. Credited as the makeup artist behind Kim Kardashian's signature look, Dedivanovic's influence is prevalent with every selfie posted to Instagram, where the rest of us make attempts at mirroring that ombre brow and chiseled contour combination. In a recent post on Kardashian's website and app, the pro shared his top 10 greatest drugstore hits, proving that you don't have to go broke at Sephora to master his signature look. "You guys know I'm obsessed with makeup and that I love trying new products," Kardashian writes. "The drugstore is a great place to find amazing makeup." Keep reading to shop his drugstore faves.

1 of 10 Courtesy

L'Oreal True Match Super-Blendable Makeup

"This is a really good foundation," the pro says of L'Oreal's famed formula. "It's all about picking the right tone."

L'Oreal $5 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

NYX Cosmetics Hi Definition Photo Concealer Wand

Who says you have to shell out the big bucks for an HD formula? NYX's super-blendable concealer rivals the effect of its higher-priced counterparts.

NYX $5 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Physicians Formula Powder Palette Mineral Glow

One swipe of this pearlized highlighter emphasizes the high points of your face, not unlike that Lo-Fi filter.

Physicians Formula $12 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

L'Oreal Voluminous Carbon Black Mascara

This mascara is a regular favorite in our Best Beauty Buys, and apparently, in Dedivanovic's makeup kit as well. "I've been pretty loyal to this mascara for years," he says.

L'Oreal $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Maybelline Color Sensational The Buffs Lipstick in Blushing Beige

This tawny beige with the faintest hint of peach is what Dedivanovic calls "the classic Kim Kardashian West nude lip."

Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Rimmel Stay Matte Pressed Powder

To set his handiwork and cut down on unwanted shine, Mario likes to apply a layer of this lightweight powder.

Rimmel London $4 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Eye Shadow

"The texture of this eyeshadow is really good!" Dedivanovic says of this super-smooth formula, which is soft enough to blend on using your finger.

L'Oreal $7 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Milani Bronzer XL

When recreating Mario's signature contour, use the darker shade to create the appearance of a natural shadow, and blend the warm brown over the top to diffuse the color.

Milani $10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

L’Oreal True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator

Mix this liquid highlighter into foundation to give a matte formula extra dimension, or blend it over the tops of your cheekbones for a soft-focus dewy finish.

L'Oreal $10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Milani Baked Blush

The varied tones in this blush ensure that the petal pink hue is flattering against any complexion.

Milani $9 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!