These Are the Drugstore Beauty Products Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist Swears By

Consider Mario Dedivanovic to be the man who launched a thousand contouring palettes. Credited as the makeup artist behind Kim Kardashian's signature look, Dedivanovic's influence is prevalent with every selfie posted to Instagram, where the rest of us make attempts at mirroring that ombre brow and chiseled contour combination. In a recent post on Kardashian's website and app, the pro shared his top 10 greatest drugstore hits, proving that you don't have to go broke at Sephora to master his signature look. "You guys know I'm obsessed with makeup and that I love trying new products," Kardashian writes. "The drugstore is a great place to find amazing makeup." Keep reading to shop his drugstore faves.