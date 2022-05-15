Middle-Aged Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Serum "Noticeably Smoothes" Wrinkles

In terms of sheer number of reviews, its Vitamins C+E+Ferulic Serum takes the cake. But if you're looking for something to "noticeably" smooth out fine lines without risking redness or irritation, shoppers say Marie Veronique's Gentle Retinol Night Serum is "magic." One 43-year-old said they're on their fifth bottle, dubbing it their "most important and beneficial" skincare step; another person over 55 said it leaves their skin "supple and fresh," and unlike other retinols, it's so gentle, they don't have to be careful about how often they use it.