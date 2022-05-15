Middle-Aged Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Serum "Noticeably Smoothes" Wrinkles
There's a lot of frankly terrifying legislation in the works right now, from the Supreme Court's leaked draft overturning Roe v. Wade, to Mississippi's potential ban on contraception, Oklahoma and Louisiana's bills classifying abortion as murder, and similar moves in Texas, Florida, Idaho, and many other states. What's happening is wrong and will cause countless people to die, and deserves your sustained outrage, attention, and action. But if you want to be distracted for a moment, let's talk about a women-owned brand making great products: Marie Veronique Skincare.
If you've ducked into Credo Beauty or The Detox Market and asked about skincare, chances are high someone will have guided you toward the brand's minimalist, amber glass bottles. It's simply potent stuff; Marie-Veronique Nadeau, a trained esthetician and former high school chemistry teacher, founded the line with her daughter, a physicist and biomedical engineer, in 2002. The brand's made fans of beauty editors, makeup artists, and celebrities like Naomi Watts ever since.
In terms of sheer number of reviews, its Vitamins C+E+Ferulic Serum takes the cake. But if you're looking for something to "noticeably" smooth out fine lines without risking redness or irritation, shoppers say Marie Veronique's Gentle Retinol Night Serum is "magic." One 43-year-old said they're on their fifth bottle, dubbing it their "most important and beneficial" skincare step; another person over 55 said it leaves their skin "supple and fresh," and unlike other retinols, it's so gentle, they don't have to be careful about how often they use it.
Shop now: $110; credobeauty.com
What makes the formula so gentle? Its encapsulated retinol meets a plethora of antioxidants and soothing hydrators. Green tea, vitamins C and E, resveratrol, and blackberry seed oil, plus extracts from aspen bark, algae, hops, ubiquinone (also known as coenzyme Q10), kakadu plum, and turmeric kick away aging free radicals, as glycerin, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and argan, jojoba, and rosehip oil moisturize. The effect: Skin that looks "even, clear, and plump," according to reviewers.
"Your skin will thank you," wrote a 66-year-old on Credo's website. "[It's] one of the most effective serums I have used after years of trying so many others." Others commented on the smaller-appearing pores and lighter sun spots it left behind, even a week of applications being enough time to see less prominent wrinkles. "My fine lines have plumped up and disappeared," wrote a last fan. "It has transformed my skin."
If you're interested, get the Marie Veronique Gentle Retinol Night Serum for $110 at Credo Beauty.
- TikTokers Found the $16 Secret to Getting Effortless, Beachy Waves Without Heat
- French Girl Style Is Taking Over TikTok, and You Can Shop the Trend on Amazon
- "Older" Users of This Serum Say It Makes a "Tremendous Difference" in Their Skin's Elasticity
- This Always Sold Out Lace Layering Top Makes Me Feel Like Stevie Nicks, and It's Finally Back in Stock