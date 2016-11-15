Mariah Carey's Super-Sparkly MAC Collection Has Got Us Feelin' Emotions

Your holiday makeup options are about to get extra glamorous, thanks to Mariah Carey, who certainly knows a thing or two about getting festive. To follow up on her widely-successful MAC lipstick from last year—appropriately titled "All I Want," natch—the elusive chanteuse is getting her very own icon collection, decked out in glitter, butterflies and enough shimmer to do us little lambs proud. "I was really excited for this project because it's something I've always wanted to do. I love MAC, I always have, and this is all stuff I will be wearing myself both onstage and everyday," Carey tells InStyle exclusively. "The team really let me express myself creatively through this, and it was almost like writing a song. As a songwriter, all of the little details you put in make the end result what it is, and this was a very similar creative process." With the icon's own signature makeup look as the starting point, Carey and the pros over at MAC worked for over a year and a half to create an impressive 23-product lineup, spanning the spectrum from nude lips and bronzy shadows, to feathery faux lashes and makeup tools.

Courtesy of MAC

The glitter-covered exterior is also a first for the brand, not to mention, very Mariah Carey. "The packaging is my favorite thing I've seen in years, I'm telling you. When I saw it, I was blown away," she adds. "In my house in New York, I have a beauty salon where I get ready for events, and I wanted to take the products and put them in there so I could use them all the time. The folks at MAC told me they had never done anything like this before, and that was a huge compliment. I was very honored." December 15 will definitely be one sweet day, when the entire collection lands at MAC outposts and maccosmetics.com. In the meantime, scroll down to preview the collection's products, and find out what Mariah had to say about each one.