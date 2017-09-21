Daily Beauty Buzz: Margot Robbie's Yellow Eyeshadow

Talk about having a sunny outlook.

Yesterday at the London premiere of Goodbye Christopher Robin, Margot Robbie complemented her clean skin and wet-effect layers with a bold swipe of yellow eyeshadow, applied by celebrity makeup artist Pati Dubroff. Very rarely do the neon makeup tones seen on the runway translate as well into real-world, but by keeping the rest of her face minimalist, the star pulled off the effect with flying colors—pun totally intended.

Eager to boldly go into the brighter end of your shadow palette? We suggesting arming yourself with a tube of mascara, and a neutral blending shade. In Robbie's case, it seems like a peach tone was used along her crease, which simultaneously diffused the hue into her skin while complementing the bright yellow. Mascara is key in preventing your eyes from looking too washed out, whereas the neutral tone will create a soft graduation in color, allowing the bold tone to seamlessly melt into your complexion.

Use a flat shadow brush to pile the vivid hue onto your lids—if you're going for a shade like yellow, subtle isn't exactly the finish you want, as a sheer wash of color may just give off a sallow effect. Intensifying the tone makes it look more deliberate. Once your lid is covered, swirl a blending brush into the neutral shade, and use circular motions to buff out the line where the bright hue meets your crease. Apply a few liberal coats of mascara to ground the eye, and finish with blush and lipstick as needed. The bright petal of Robbie's cheeks and lips are definitely a risk, but because they complement the peach tone in her crease, they tie the look together without competing against the yellow.