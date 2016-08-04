Another Day, Another Magical Braid from Margot Robbie 

Alexander Tamargo/WireImage

At this point is she the queen of red carpet beauty?

Dobrina Zhekova
Aug 04, 2016 @ 9:30 am

Guys, Margot Robbie has done it again. We are completely enthralled with her latest look. The actress just popped across the pond to promote her project, The Suicide Squad, and we just can't get enough of her beauty game. Every single time she (or fellow Squad actress Cara Delevingne) steps out on the red carpet, she quite simply slays.

And last night was no exception. For the European premiere of her movie, Robbie turned heads in a floor-length gown paired with one of the prettiest loose braids we've ever seen. It's not an overstatement to say that she really looked like a fairy-tale princess—one that might just take over the world.

Chris Jackson
Chris Jackson
Jeff Spicer

Last week, the actress sported another braided 'do that made us wow—a low, twisted braid created by Sarah Potempa. So for us, it's official—Margot Robbie is the current queen of the red carpet. 

