March 2010

THE STYLE A longish pixie with choppy fringed brushed on the forehead



WHERE The Stylist Project Exhibition in Los Angeles



INSIDE SCOOP You may not be able to tell from looking at this snap of Ginnifer Goodwin, but the Big Love star just got a haircut! "Her bangs used to fall below the nose," says her stylist, Anh Co Tran. "Now they're actually above the eyebrow, which is a really pretty length." He arranged them on her forehead with a touch of styling wax. "You want to go really light with product when you have hair this short," he says. "You still need a little volume at the crown so the style doesn't look weighed-down."