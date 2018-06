1 of 6 Time Inc. Digital Studio

The Perfect Match

Cosmetics have long been thought to work magic, but lately they’ve been channeling Houdini in even more amazing ways. Both Almay Smart Shade makeup and SmashboxO-Glow blush actually change color when they touch your skin, adjusting to variations in skin tone so color looks even and seamless. “This technology really works,” says N.Y.C. makeup artist Mateo Ambrose, who tested the two products on multiple complexions and was amazed at how well both adapted. “I would keep both of these in my kit at all times.”