 Marcelle Xtension Plus Mascara Equals Pure Magic for Your Lashes

When the internet freaks out over a beauty product, we hit "add to cart" accordingly. The buzzed-about product of the moment is the Marcelle Xtension Plus mascara, which stays trending across all social platforms for its ability to create insanely long Bambi-like lashes in just a few swipes. Just like the Wonder Twins, the inky black (and hypoallergenic!) formula works in tandem with the double-sided brush, which deliver the same effect we'd get attempting to cocktail different mascaras just by flipping the wand.

We recommend starting with the row of longer bristles to stretch your lashes to mile-long proportions, then follow up with the shorter side to build your desired amount of volume. Of course, you can alternate between the two to really create that faux effect, but the beeswax-infused formula is guaranteed not to clump no matter how much you pile on. Pick up a tube for $13 at marcelle.com now, and try it out for yourself.