The Coolest New Concept in Nail Art Has Arrived

While the nail art craze shows no signs of slowing down, over-the-top styles are beginning to feel dated and overdone. Enter Paintbox: a brand new nail studio in Soho that's setting out to elevate every aspect of the traditional manicure. Founded by Eleanor Langston, a former beauty editor, Paintbox transforms the typical nail salon visit into a super-chic, collaborative experience and redefines the concept of nail art with highly-curated nail designs that are always chic, and never cheesy.

You won't find a towering wall of polish at the manicure-only studio. Instead, Paintbox showcases only the season's hottest 50 shades which can be crafted on to one of 25 carefully curated nail designs that change based on seasonal trends. The designs are created by Julie Kandalec, Paintbox's creative director and celebrity manicurist, who is a perennial presence backstage at New York Fashion Week. The 1500 square foot studio's design was imagined as a fusion of a French bistro and a Soho fashion boutique. They really have thought of everything—from online booking, complimentary beverages, and iPhone charging docks at the stations to a Mani Cam. On your way out, you can have a photo snapped of your trendy tips and you'll receive an email with a high res image for you to post on social media and share with friends.

