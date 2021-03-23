My Hair Grew Past My Waist in Weeks Thanks to This Magical $10 Shampoo From Amazon

A fun fact about me is that I use horse shampoo on my hair even though I am a human. I grew up in Queens around next-to-zero wildlife except for a flock of pigeons that lived on my stoop. But did that stop me from using a $10 shampoo with an illustration of a horse on it and instructions that read: Add a liberal amount of Mane 'n Tail Shampoo into a bucket of warm water? Absolutely not.
Actually, I owe so much to this shampoo. It's the reason my hair is so long and so thick it can easily double as a seat cushion or scarf when I need it to. And while doctors have prescribed haircuts to me in the past because of some headache issues, for the most part, my hair has done nothing but amazing things for me. It's given me confidence and has always been the one thing I've loved about my appearance no matter how I feel. There is something powerful about having a thick mane that you can flip behind your shoulders dramatically, potentially hitting someone in the face in the process (which I have done many times, but only when they deserved it).
Having long hair is not only part of my reputation, but an identifier. I can't even count the number of times someone recognized me from blocks away or at a crowded concert because of it. That being said, people always ask me if I wear extensions or never get haircuts. But I've never had extensions and I get a haircut once or twice a year. Instead they're always shocked to learn that my hair-growth secret is actually an under-$20 shampoo and conditioner set that you can buy on Amazon or at your local drugstore.
Shop now: $19; amazon.com
Mane 'n Tail has been in my family for years, and my grandma, who has alopecia, basically treated the shelves where it was stocked in CVS in Astoria, Queens like an altar. Losing her hair early in life made her obsessive about my sister and my hair, and so I treated Mane 'n Tail like gospel. Unlike my sister, I swore by it my entire life, while she experimented with some more expensive brands.
After a bad haircut that left her hair too short, my sister was frustrated when it seemed to stop growing completely. I suggested she switch back to Mane 'n Tail. If anything, she'd save some money. But lo and behold, her hair finally started to grow back, and now it is nearly as long as mine. The only thing she did differently was start using the shampoo and conditioner again. She noticed the difference within a week and has not looked back since. Eventually her hair grew 10 more inches. The same thing happened to me when I accidentally cut my hair shorter than usual a couple years ago. It felt like it grew over an inch a week.
Considering there are over 5,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, I'm surprised Mane 'n Tail's magical hair-growth powers aren't more common knowledge. Even Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez swears by it, and she has some of the best hair in D.C. (and beyond). Yet, when I mention it to anyone who asks about my hair, they swear they've never heard of it. Maybe it's a growing-up-in-New-York thing but regardless, this shampoo-conditioner set is on sale for under $20 and needs to be in your cart ASAP.
Given the stressful year we've all had, we could all use some help growing back the hair we've pulled out. Not to mention, each bottle weighs two pounds so it can easily double as weights for working out from home or a weapon for an unwanted intruder. And if you have pets, you can all share. Just prepare yourself for people comparing your hair to that of a horse's tail. But I can confirm, it's the best compliment of all.
Shop the shampoo and conditioner set that's responsible for magical hair growth for under $20 at Amazon here.