Mandy Moore's Bangs Will Give You Life — and All the Nostalgia

Mandy Moore came into our lives in the late '90s with the ultimate teen anthem Candy that, to this day, makes us want to jump into a green VW bug and sing at the top of our lungs, "Baby, I am missing you like candy."

Can you blame us?

Moore, of course, has come a long way since her days as the ultimate pop princess and rom-com queen but, for some reason, every time we see her, she still gives us all the early '00s feels. And just like before, we'd still copy any piece of clothing or hairstyle she wears.

Her latest 'do is no exception. Moore's beachy waves are perfect for the summer, especially if you have a green VW bug to dri... OK, we'll stop now.

Early morning prep with these beauties-- @sarahpotempa and @kerrieurban. Let's do this upfronts!! #thisisus A photo posted by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on May 16, 2016 at 5:48am PDT

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

No, but seriously, tell us her fringe is not reminding you of her character in the 2004 comedy Saved.

Mandy, if you are reading this, we are forever your fans.