Mandy Moore Thinks Glitter Is “the Devil’s Powder” and Same

Image zoom Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

From voluminous, '90s supermodel-inspired curls, to turquoise smoky eyes, and bold fuchsia lips, Mandy Moore, who is a self-described "beauty product junkie," has been a constant source of hair and makeup inspiration since she launched her career with her inaugural 1999 hit "Candy." In fact, the blonde, messy ponytail with loose tendrils and bubblegum pink lip gloss she wore in the music video were a prelude to some of the biggest beauty trends of the early 2000s.

But while Moore recently made a return to music earlier this month, with the debut of her new song "When I wasn't Watching," there are still a few Y2K beauty trends she refuses to revisit. "There was too much glitter and lip gloss," the Garnier spokesperson told InStyle over the phone.

However, that doesn't mean she's against everything. Find out which products Moore is excited to use this season, why there's a fine line between glittery eyeshadow and straight up glitter, what makes her excited to get older, and every beauty topic in-between.

What's your typical beauty routine like on your days off?

I typically try not to wear anything on days when I’m not working to give my poor skin a break. I’m a fanatic about cleaning my skin, so I always take off my makeup and wash my face when I get home. No judgment, but I’m not one of those people who will say, "Nah, I’ll wash my face in the morning." Aside from cleaning my face, I use a bit of toner, moisturizer, and apply sunscreen. If I’m going to wear any makeup, it’s usually a little bit of concealer to cover up my under eye circles and any blemishes, and maybe some clear brow gel. I also love a bright lip.

What are some of your current favorite products?

I’m a beauty product junkie so I’m always trying new things. Kosas’ 10 Second Eyeshadow is my most recent discovery. I can’t wait to play around with all of the colors. I think that’s going to be my makeup obsession this fall.

Other then that, Hourglass does a great clear brow gel. Since my eyebrows are microfeathered, I don’t have to fill them in, which helps keep my routine low maintenance. Laura Mercier’s Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick is also a favorite of mine. I love the shades Clique and It Girl, but it constantly changes. I’m a sucker for a bright coral, orange or magenta lipstick and I’m a big fan of trying any new shades that brands come out with.

RELATED: Mandy Moore Has Always Been a Hair Icon — Even If You Never Realized It

Transitional weather can really do a number on your skin. How do you take care of your skin?

It’s tough! Moisturizer is important no matter what time of year. Garnier makes a really good micellar water and they have wipes that I love. I keep a pack in my car, carry on bag, and at home.

My skin also gets really sensitive from traveling and going to different environments so I try to keep the same routine but be malleable about what my skin’s current needs. For instance, if my skin starts to get a bit drier than usual, I’ll keep a heavier, more emollient moisturizer in my bag. I’m a big fan of decanting things so that I don’t have to take an entire jar or bottle of something with me. I order tiny little sample size bottles online and scrape product into them so all of my favorite products from home are in my travel kit.

You work with the Streicher sisters a lot on your beauty looks. It seems like you have a few signature makeup and hairstyles, but you're not afraid to try new things. Where do you get inspiration for your looks?

One of the most enjoyable perks of my job is having the opportunity to go to a lot fun places, get dressed up, and really explore the different facets of my personality by trying new things beauty-wise. Jenn and Ash are such good friends of mine, and because we’ve been working together for so long now, we always have a similar instinct of what to try, along with our go-to looks. It’s all dictated by what the event is along with what I’m wearing. They ruminate on ideas independently and then we collectively decide on what we’re going to do. If Jennifer has a makeup idea, like a ‘60s-inspired eye, or a wash of blue color and comes to me with examples, I’m always game. I don’t think you can be too precious or fussy with that kind of stuff. It’s about expression and enjoying the moment.

Between music and acting, you been in the industry for two decades. What are some of your beauty regrets?

I gotta say, I’m not big on regrets. I’ll certainly look back and question some of the fashion choices and — therefore the hair and makeup — I made when I was a kid, but I have an affection for her. She was doing the best she could in 1999. Things were pretty bleak hair and makeup-wise during that time. There was too much glitter and lip gloss. That lip gloss that would make your hair stick to your lips and face if the wind blew in the wrong direction? Ugh, that was never a good look. Also, glitter! I feel like glitter is the devil’s powder. It should be used very sparingly; that’s something that would take a ton of convincing for me to try again. I love a glittery eyeshadow, but not straight up glitter.

VIDEO: Mandy Moore Emmys Red Carpet 2019

On This Is Us, you play a character at various stages in her life. What’s your approach to aging, and has your role on the show changed your opinion at all?

I’ve grown even more comfortable with the concept of aging, and if I’m able to age as gracefully as my character on the show, then I'm golden. I don’t know what what girlfriend has done, but she’s really invested in some expensive skincare products because she looks good for 69-years-old. Or is she doing the J.Lo no alcohol, no carb, and no sugar thing? Whatever it is, it’s working.

For me, I love my smile lines and the lines I’m getting around my eyes. It’s a signature of a life well-lived, and I’m into it.