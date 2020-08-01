This Mandy Moore-Approved Lightweight BareMinerals Foundation Gave My Skin a Pandemic Glow-Up

If you’re embracing a new quarantine beauty routine, you’re not the only one!
Mandy Moore recently took to Instagram to share her current everyday makeup regimen, which includes a top-rated foundation that shoppers can now snag on sale. The incredibly lightweight BareMinerals BarePro performance powder foundation in Moore’s beauty bag is marked down in the brand’s Friends and Family sale, making it a great time to get the product at a discount.
Shop now: $24 (Originally $32); bareminerals.com
The actress revealed on Instagram (via her makeup artists’ feed) that she applies the full-coverage, skin-improving foundation as part of her new go-to beauty look, which usually takes about 10 to 15 minutes, and uses it “on top to seal everything in.” Moore lightly applies it on her forehead and under-eye area to conceal, blend, and set the rest of her makeup.
Just like Moore, my routine has evolved over the last few months. With fewer places to go and people to see, I’ve pared down my beauty bag to include fewer, but higher quality products that ensure I look polished enough for Zoom calls with as little effort as possible.
To my surprise, this matte foundation helped me eliminate a number of other products, taking the place of the concealer, liquid foundation, and powder coverup I used to layer onto my skin. After applying my moisturizer and favorite sunscreen, I lightly apply the powder all over with the included sponge (a little goes a long way) followed by a quick swipe of blush and bronzer — and I’m ready to head out the door in less than five minutes. And while I appreciate the time I’ve been saving and the high-coverage look I’m able to achieve with just one product, it’s the long-lasting but gentle formula that’s my favorite part.
I used the last few months at home to experiment with formulas and discovered that talc-based makeup was stressing my skin, causing breakouts and irritating my eczema. Within a few days of switching over to a talc-free powder foundation, which is surprisingly difficult to find, my acne cleared up, my eczema subsided, and overall my skin was less blotchy and irritated. Several months later, my skin has only improved further. In fact, this BareMinerals foundation has actually helped me to wear much less makeup, and on some days, none at all.
Tons of other shoppers also rave about Moore’s staple, including the 50,000+ who “love” it on Sephora.com, where it’s also available (though not on sale). Reviewers — even those with sensitive skin — praise its light and breathable feel, impressive coverage, and natural look, calling the pressed powder “the best foundation ever.”
Given my newfound obsession with this little miracle worker, I’m planning to stock up while it’s on sale — and I have a feeling that Mandy Moore, among other celeb fans (the likes of Hailey Bieber and Dove Cameron) will be shopping the event, too. Prices will go back up when the markdowns expire on Sunday, August 2, so be sure to get what you want before then.
