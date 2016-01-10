Malin Akerman Put Her Back Tattoo on Full Display at the 2016 Golden Globes

We love actress Malin Akerman because she isn't afraid to put her tattoos on full display, even on the red carpet. At this year's 2016 Golden Globes, the Billions star proudly showed off her back tat — a massive lotus flower in honor of her Buddhist upbringing. Akerman also has a tattoo of her son's initials on her wrist, as well as a matching "friendship" jigsaw puzzle piece with her hairstylist and longtime pal Maranda Widlund (who also did her hair for the evening).

Alberto Rodriguez/NBC/Getty Images

Of course, we can't forget to mention Akerman's beauty look, which she proudly showed off on her Instagram. The shimmery smoky eyes and pale pink lip, created by makeup artist Kathy Jeung, looked amazing against her Reem Acra peplum lace gown. Her middle-parted low ponytail, styled by Widlund, of course, was simple yet sophisticated.

Glam squad finished product...! In the car...on my way!!! @goldenglobes Here I come! @marandahair @kathyjeung @sophielopez @mobelisa A photo posted by Malin Akerman (@therealmalinakerman) on Jan 10, 2016 at 2:44pm PST

Getting all gussied up for you @goldenglobes Can't wait for tonight!!! A photo posted by Malin Akerman (@therealmalinakerman) on Jan 10, 2016 at 12:22pm PST

Take a look at all of the products Akerman's glam squad used to achieve her look. All that NARS swag, though... a girl after our own heart!