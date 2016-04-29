Zoella is Discontinuing Her Tutti Fruity Makeup Line, But Wait!

If you've heard rumors about Zoella discontinuing her Tutti Fruity makeup line, consider those rumors officially confirmed. TheYouTube vlogger and makeup artist tweeted this information about her record-breaking, fan-adored line, but offered a dose of good news to go along with it.

Love that you're all still loving the Tutti Fruity range! Which is your favourite? Also, follow @zoellabeauty (the official account for all things "zoellabeauty") ☺️ A photo posted by Zoella (@zoella) on Aug 26, 2015 at 3:29am PDT

She says that Tutti Fruity will be replaced with a completely new line, and promises that the packaging is "literally beautiful." Another bit of good news is that the beauty mist from Tutti Fruity will likely remain in production, so if it's your signature scent you can rest easy.

RELATED: The Smokey Rainbow Manicure Is So Rad

Zoella's products are all pretty affordable, and they come housed in adorable packaging, which might be why they do so well and sell so quickly. That, and the fact that fans can't get enough Zoella.

Note that Tutti Fruity is still being sold, so if you've been procrastinating your purchase, you should consider buying now. Otherwise, stay tuned for the third Zoella collection and keep watching her YouTube vlogs.